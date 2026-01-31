The R-rated thriller The Housemaid is one of the top five highest-grossing films of all time in Amanda Seyfried’s filmography in North America. It is on track to surpass the domestic haul of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and break into the actress’s top three grossers in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Housemaid’s box office collection in North America

The Amanda Seyfried starrer thriller is in the domestic top five rankings in the weekends and dailies as well. The R-rated movie collected $3.9 million on its 6th weekend at the domestic box office. It collected $430k on its 6th Thursday in North America with a decline of 36% from last Thursday. It secured the 4th rank in the domestic rankings, and with that, the film’s domestic total is $117.2 million.

Set to surpass Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’s domestic haul

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Housemaid is on track to beat the domestic haul of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. For the unversed, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again grossed $120.6 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run. It is the all-time third-highest-grossing film in the actress’ career. Amanda Seyfried‘s film is less than $5 million away from surpassing Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is Amanda Seyfried’s all-time third-highest grosser domestically.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Amanda Seyfried in North America

Les Misérables – $330.1 million Mamma Mia! – $144.3 million Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – $120.6 million The Housemaid – $117.2 million Epic – $107.5 million

Amanda starrer The Housemaid has earned an estimated $306.3 million at the worldwide box office. It is also set to make its digital debut on February 3. The film will premiere on premium digital and premium video-on-demand.

