Timothée Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme is a strong presence this award season mainly because of Timothée Chalamet’s performance. It has picked up major nominations, and Timothée has already won two awards, keeping it in conversation as one of the year’s notable contenders. Despite it all, it is becoming a challenge to be profitable at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Timothée won the Golden Globe Award and the Critics’ Choice Award for his performance in this critically acclaimed sports drama. He has also secured an Oscar nomination, and this could be his lucky year. Director Josh Safdie has also been nominated for the 2025 movie in the Best Director category. The film is holding well at the box office in North America and overseas.

Marty Supreme’s box office collection worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Marty Supreme earned $3.5 million during its sixth three-day weekend at the North American box office, holding steady at No. 5 in the rankings. After six weekends in theaters, the sports drama has reached a domestic total of $86.3 million. Internationally, the film is estimated to have added $28.1 million, showing continued staying power driven in part by praise for Timothée Chalamet’s performance. Combined, the movie’s worldwide box office haul now stands at $114.4 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

How much more does it need to break even at the box office?

A movie is commercially successful when it achieves its break-even target, and for Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme, that target is $175 million. For the unversed, the film was made on a reported budget of $70 million, which is more than average for a movie like this. The sports drama needs another $60.6 million to break even. Therefore, it requires a 53% jump at the box office, but this is going to be challenging for the film at this point in its release.

Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme follows Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects. He goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness. The film was released on December 19.

