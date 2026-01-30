With an impressive 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple currently boasts the highest critical reception in the 28 Days Later franchise. However, its box office performance tells a different story. With a worldwide total of $47 million so far, the film trails behind the global grosses of 28 Days Later ($74.9 million), 28 Weeks Later ($72.3 million), and 28 Years Later ($151.3 million). While the Nia DaCosta-directed sequel still has a chance to overtake the first two entries, surpassing the third installment now appears unlikely.

Despite its theatrical underperformance relative to its predecessor, The Bone Temple is currently the highest-grossing release of 2026, staying ahead of titles such as Primate ($31.1 million) and Greenland 2: Migration ($23.4 million), as per Box Office Mojo. As its theatrical run continues, the film is also closing in on the worldwide total of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-nominated drama Magnolia, starring Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Julianne Moore. Here’s a look at how much more 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple needs to earn to surpass Magnolia at the global box office.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple vs. Magnolia – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the latest 28 Years Later sequel compares with Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-winning drama Magnolia at the global box office.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Box Office Summary

North America: $21.7 million

International: $25.3 million

Worldwide: $47 million

Magnolia – Box Office Summary

North America: $22.5 million

International: $26 million

Worldwide: $48.5 million

With a worldwide difference of just $1.5 million, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is close to overtaking Magnolia at the global box office. The Nia DaCosta-directed sequel currently trails Paul Thomas Anderson’s ensemble drama by less than $1 million in North America and under $1 million in overseas markets, so surpassing Magnolia now appears to be just a matter of time.

What’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple All About?

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film continues after the events shown in 28 Years Later, following survivors in a Britain devastated by the Rage Virus. As Spike crosses paths with a violent new faction led by Sir Jimmy Crystal, growing conflicts and dangerous choices threaten the delicate order holding the post-apocalyptic world together.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Official Trailer

