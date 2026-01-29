Angel Studio’s David found a solid footing with audiences in the US during the Christmas and post-Christmas corridor. The faith-driven animated title arrived in theaters on December 17 and relied almost entirely on domestic support. Overseas exposure remained minimal, yet the film managed to secure a notable position in its category.

Over 40 days into release, David stands as the second-highest-grossing faith-based animated movie ever, driven mainly by consistent US box-office performance. The film is now nearing the end of its theatrical run and is currently playing in 1,040 theaters.

David Box Office Performance So Far

The production budget for David came in at $60.9 million, setting clear expectations for its box-office performance. The global total has reached $82.3 million so far, per Box Office Mojo. A dominant $79.4 million of that figure has been generated from the US alone, while only $2.8 million has come from limited overseas play. Domestic audiences carried the film for more than a month, even as it shared screens with major titles such as Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, The Housemaid, and the animated release The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

David Box Office Summary

North America- $79.4 million

International – $2.8 million

Worldwide – $82.3 million

Recent numbers, however, indicate a clear slowdown. The latest weekend delivered a sharp decline, with earnings dropping 62.3% and bringing in close to $566,000 across the three-day frame.

David’s Break-Even Point Remains Out Of Reach

Financially, the film faces a challenging road ahead. The break-even point stands at $152.25 million, based on the standard calculation of earning 2.5 times the production budget. Current global earnings leave the film short by $69.95 million, a gap far beyond reach through theatrical play alone. Limited overseas appeal has weighed heavily on the final outcome, leaving future revenue potential tied closely to its performance on streaming platforms.

David Storyline & Plot

David continues the story from Young David. He is a young Israelite shepherd, poet, and fighter chosen to be Israel’s future king. He faces the giant Philistine Goliath and shows his people that real strength comes not from being king, but from having faith, courage, and freedom.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

