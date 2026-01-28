James Cameron directed Avatar: Fire and Ash, as many anticipated, stands as one of the most successful movies of all time. The Pandora threequel has become the third consecutive film in the Avatar franchise to enter the billion-dollar club worldwide. After 39 days in release, Fire and Ash continues to dominate theaters both in the US and globally, setting new records almost every day.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a reported production budget of $400 million, Avatar: Fire and Ash, as of now, has collected $1.3 billion worldwide. Domestic earnings from the US stand at $378.5 million, while overseas markets have contributed a figure that sits slightly above $1 billion, as per Box Office Mojo.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Summary

Domestic – $378.5 million

International – $1 billion

Worldwide – $1.3 billion

Avatar: Fire and Ash Weekend Box Office Performance

Weekend performance has remained consistent throughout its run. Fire and Ash has earned more than $5 million every weekend to date, including a solid $6.4 million during its sixth weekend, even after losing 150 theaters. Domestic earnings are now closing in on the $400 million mark, placing the film as the third-highest-grossing US release of 2025.

Avatar: Fire and Ash All-Time Domestic Box Office Position

The climb is not over yet. Avatar: Fire and Ash is now positioned to enter the all-time top 60 domestic movies list.

At present, Fire and Ash holds the 61st position on the list of highest-grossing domestic movies, sitting behind Finding Nemo, which earned $380.8 million in the US. A gap of around $2.3 million separates the two titles, a margin expected to disappear within the next two or three days as Fire and Ash’s ticket sales continue to add up.

