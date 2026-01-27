James Cameron’s threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has achieved a spectacular feat, crossing this major milestone at the overseas box office. It has helped the sci-fi saga surpass the biggest video game adaptation worldwide, and it is another notable feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

After ruling the top spot for five consecutive weekends, Avatar 3 finally lost its crown this weekend at the domestic box office. Its momentum has dropped, but Mercy is not expected to do well, and there is a chance Avatar 3 might regain its #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings.

Avatar 3 crosses $1 billion overseas!

According to industry expert Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $28.1 million on its sixth weekend at the overseas box office. It experienced a 36.9% drop from last weekend, and with that, the James Cameron-helmed crossed the $1 billion milestone internationally. The film has amassed this sum in over 53 markets. Avatar 3 is the second 2025 Hollywood release to hit the $1 billion mark overseas, and the first one is Zootopia 2.

Surpasses The Super Mario Bros Movie worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, Avatar 3 has surpassed the worldwide haul of The Super Mario Bros Movie. For the unversed, The Super Mario Bros Movie collected $1.36 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. James Cameron‘s film has surpassed the worldwide haul of The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Avatar: Fire and Ash has also become the all-time 19th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. The Super Mario Bros Movie has been pushed to the 20th spot on the all-time top 20 global grossers list. To break into the all-time top 10 grossers, it must surpass Inside Out 2 and its $1.69 billion global haul. Avatar 3 was released on December 19, 2025.

