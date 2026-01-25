Sydney Sweeney starrer The Housemaid is an R-rated thriller that has emerged as one of the successful movies in this genre in the post-pandemic era. The film is now on track to surpass the domestic haul of the second-highest-grossing film in the Fifty Shades installment. The thriller movie has crossed the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Housemaid’s box office collection on the 6th Friday in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, The Housemaid has collected $1.5 million on its 6th Friday at the domestic box office. The R-rated thriller declined by 40% from last Friday despite losing 98 theaters on Thursday. It is still in the top three in the dailies at the domestic box office. After the sixth Friday, the box office total of the film is $112.8 million in North America. It is reportedly one of the most successful of its genre post-COVID.

On track to surpass Fifty Shades Darker

According to the box office database site, The Housemaid is on track to surpass the domestic haul of Dakota Johnson starrer Fifty Shades Darker. It is the second installment in the Fifty Shades franchise, which was released in 2017. It grossed $114.58 million at the domestic box office and is the second-highest-grossing film in the Fifty Shades franchise.

Sydney Sweeney starrer is now less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Fifty Shades Darker. Both films are book adaptations, and the Fifty Shades franchise is a popular film series in Hollywood; surpassing it is a notable feat for the 2025 thriller.

Where does it stack up against the Fifty Shades films at the domestic box office?

Fifty Shades of Grey – $166.16 million Fifty Shades Darker – $114.58 million The Housemaid – $112.7 million Fifty Shades Freed – $100.4 million

More about The Housemaid

The R-rated thriller has collected $102.4 million at the international box office. Adding that to the domestic total of Sydney Sweeney‘s film, the worldwide collection of the R-rated thriller is $215.1 million. The Housemaid was released on December 19.

Box office summary

North America – $112.7 million

International – $102.4 million

Worldwide – $215.1 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring North America Box Office: Crosses $325M Mark Thanks To 25th Anniversary Re-Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News