Amazon MGM’s sci-fi action thriller Mercy is lining up for a tough January run, joining Primate, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, and Greenland 2: Migration as titles struggling in the post-holiday slowdown. The Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson starrer arrives as audience interest in fresh releases dips after the strong Christmas and New Year turnout at US theaters.

With a production budget of $60 million, Mercy collected $1.5 million from Thursday’s previews in the US.

Mercy Preview Performance Compared To Recent Sci-Fi Releases

Comparable sci-fi releases show how modest that figure looks. Robert Pattinson’s Mickey 17 posted $2.5 million in previews, Glen Powell’s The Running Man reached $1.9 million, while John David Washington’s The Creator pulled in $1.6 million. The preview numbers place Mercy at the lower end of the recent genre scale heading into its opening frame.

Mercy’s limited promotion and a last-minute embargo lift kept awareness muted going into opening day. Market conditions offered little relief, with holdover titles continuing to dominate ticket sales. Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, and The Housemaid remain strong draws, leaving minimal breathing room for a new sci-fi entry to gain traction.

Mercy Opening Weekend Projections

Based on Thursday’s preview numbers, Mercy is currently projected to earn between $12 and $15 million in its opening three-day weekend in the US.

Mercy Rotten Tomatoes Score

Based on 114 critic reviews, Mercy has a disappointing 20% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, while its audience score is a strong 82%. It remains to be seen whether this audience enthusiasm will translate into ticket sales over the coming days.

Mercy Plot

The movie follows a detective accused of murdering his wife in a futuristic Los Angeles. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the AI Judge he once championed before it decides his fate.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

