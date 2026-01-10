Greenland 2: Migration Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, William Abadie, Roman Griffin Davis, and Tommie Earl Jenkins

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

What’s Good: Butler’s charisma is unmatched, and he keeps proving that sometimes all you need is an actor with presence that can carry the whole thing by himself.

What’s Bad: The film’s script is full of holes and conveniences that significantly hurt the narrative, making the film feel like it lacks stakes.

Loo Break: There are a few opportunities for a break near the start of the second act, but overall, the film doesn’t overstay its welcome.

Watch or Not?: Watch only if you were a big fan of the first one or you are a big fan of Gerard Butler; if not, it is best to let it pass.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 98 Minutes

User Rating:

Opening:

Greenland was a very entertaining, if somewhat generic, end-of-days type of film, but not one that was really asking for a sequel, and audiences never really asked for it in any way, but here we are with a sequel that sadly doesn’t match the entertainment standards of the first one thanks to a script that doesn’t really understand how to take the characters or the world forward in any meaningful way, and it is only supported by the performance of its main star.

Greenland 2: Migration Movie Review: Script Analysis

Because the original Greenland doesn’t really do the work of setting up a sequel, this new film feels like someone in the studio wanted the sequel no matter what, with no real creative intent behind it, and the results are palpable in that direction, with a script that falls on the generic side of things, even more than the first one if that is possible, with a story that doesn’t have a vision or propulsion.

The story focuses on the lives of our characters during the aftermath, and it all boils down to a standard post-apocalyptic scenario, where people try to survive while being divided into factions and embarking on a journey for survival. It is all pretty standard and quite entertaining, actually, but the content of the scenes and the way the story develops leave a lot to be desired.

In fact, the material in terms of dialogue is so flat that the only way it becomes “acceptable” is the delivery performed by the actors. It is truly strange to see writers complaining about the risks of being replaced by AI when they are releasing scripts like this one; it is a warning sign for screenwriters everywhere.

Greenland 2: Migration Movie Review: Star Performance

If there is an element that is the saving grace of the film, it is the performance by Gerard Butler. The actor has really mastered this type of performance to the teeth, that of a father who needs to protect his family and really pushes forward to achieve his goal. The character is entertaining to watch, and Butler’s charisma carries the entire thing. The actor says that he will slow down a bit in doing this type of film, and that can be a very good thing. Butler is more than this, and yet, he is going to be missed in this type of role.

The rest of the actors know the type of film they are in, and while they are very professional, none of them are really putting in their 100%; the material just doesn’t demand it. However, overall, the performances are solid enough not to fall into ridicule.

Greenland 2: Migration Movie Review: Direction, Music

Ric Roman Waugh has done several collaborations with Gerard Butler at this point, including the original film, and it seems like the director is happy with this type of film being his calling card, but sadly, I have to say that the direction was really lacking for me this time, especially from a visual point of view, as it seems the entire film was done with a handycam in order to achieve a sort of chaotic feeling for sure, but sacrificing visual clarity and any sort of atmosphere.

The score by David Buckley does what it needs to do, but there are no catchy tunes or anything like that; it is more of a classic, moody score that accentuates anything that is happening on the screen, and it is quite forgettable.

Greenland 2: Migration Movie Review: The Last Word

Greenland 2: Migration is one of those films that needed a vision in order to exist, but there is no justification other than the first one did enough money to warrant this sequel, and so, as it is a film made only for business purposes, it could be a clear example of what a cash grab is, which is sad, because these resources could have gone to something new instead, but here we are, talking about a film that many will watch, but few will remember.

Greenland 2: Migration Trailer

Greenland 2: Migration released on 09 January, 2026.

