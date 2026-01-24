Paramount’s horror release Primate continues to struggle at the box office in the US and overseas, failing to gain traction during a traditionally slow post-New Year window. Produced on a budget of around $21 million, the film arrived in theaters on January 9 and faced minimal footfall from the start.

Primate Worldwide Box Office Collection Numbers

According to Box Office Mojo, current worldwide earnings stand at $25.4 million, with the US contributing $21.8 million and overseas markets adding only $3.6 million. International performance has remained especially soft as several Christmas releases continue to dominate screens.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, and The Housemaid are still drawing audiences abroad, while older titles like Zootopia 2 maintain strong holds across key territories. Such conditions have left little room for newer films like Primate to sustain screen space or audience interest.

Primate Box Office Summary

North America – $21.8 million

International – $3.6 million

Worldwide – $25.4 million

Primate Surpasses KPop Demon Hunters Overseas

Even with these limitations, Primate has managed to edge past Netflix’s animated musical fantasy KPop Demon Hunters in overseas box office figures. KPop Demon Hunters recorded a worldwide gross of $24.6 million from a short theatrical run. Nearly all of that revenue came from the US, which delivered $24.3 million, while international numbers remained minimal due to its limited release window of only five days during the Halloween period.

KPop Demon Hunters Awards & Oscar Nominations

KPop Demon Hunters achieved major success beyond box office figures, emerging as the most-watched original title on Netflix during its release year. The film earned Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song honors at both the 31st Critics’ Choice Awards and the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Additional recognition followed at the 98th Academy Awards, where the film secured nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

Primate Plot

The Paramount horror, directed by Johannes Roberts, follows a family on a tropical vacation who bring along their pet chimpanzee, Ben. However, a sudden bite from a rabid animal changes everything, pushing Ben into a violent state that turns a holiday setting into a nightmare for the family and their friends.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

