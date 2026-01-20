Primate, Johannes Roberts’ critically acclaimed survival horror film, is now in its second week in theaters and has already emerged as one of 2026’s biggest early box office performers. At the time of writing, it ranks as the second-highest-grossing title of the year with $24.2 million worldwide, trailing only 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple ($31.2 million) and staying well ahead of Greenland 2: Migration ($17 million) globally.

Made on an estimated $21 million production budget, Primate has already grossed more than its reported cost. However, based on the standard 2.5x rule used for theatrical break-even estimates, the film still needs to reach approximately $52.5 million worldwide, meaning it requires around $28.3 million more to break even at the global box office.

With its theatrical run continuing steadily, Primate is now closing in on the worldwide gross of Disney’s iconic 1982 sci-fi classic Tron. Let’s take a look at how much more Primate needs to outgross Tron, and where it currently stands compared to the overall Tron franchise at the global box office.

Primate vs. Tron – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the domestic and global box office, according to the last reported Box Office Mojo data:

Primate – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $20.6 million

International: $3.6 million

Worldwide: $24.2 million

In comparison, Disney’s 1982 sci-fi classic Tron finished its box office run with $33 million. Based on the current totals, Primate is still behind by around $8.8 million globally, meaning it needs roughly $9 million more to outgross the original film. However, with a steady hold in its second week, the survival horror title looks well placed to cross Tron’s lifetime total soon if momentum continues.

Primate vs. Tron Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Now, let’s look at how Primate compares with all three films in the Tron franchise at the worldwide box office:

Tron (1982): $33 million Tron: Legacy (2010): $400.1 million Tron: Ares (2025): $142.2 million

As these figures show, Primate is on pace to overtake the original Tron in the coming days, but matching the global hauls of Tron: Legacy and Tron: Ares appears highly unlikely. While the survival horror film is performing well for its scale and budget, those two sequels are in a much bigger commercial bracket.

Primate: Plot & Storyline

Directed by Johannes Roberts, the survival horror film follows a group of people whose peaceful getaway turns into a nightmare when a chimpanzee they know becomes dangerously violent. Cut off from help, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival as fear and chaos take over.

Primate – Official Trailer

