Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy became a defining moment in global cinema when it first arrived in the early 2000s. With its epic scale, immersive storytelling, and groundbreaking visuals, the Middle-earth saga captivated audiences worldwide. So naturally, fans had plenty of reasons to show up to theaters when the trilogy returned to the big screen.

According to Comscore’s data for the January 16-18 weekend, all three The Lord of the Rings films have landed in the Top 15 highest-grossing titles at the North American box office. Now the big question is: which installment posted the highest number?

The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Re-Release – Box Office Performance

According to the report, here’s what the three films earned during the January 16-18 weekend in North America:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001): $3.6 million

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002): $2.4 million

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003): $2 million

As these numbers show, The Fellowship of the Ring emerged as the highest-grossing entry in the trilogy’s 2026 re-release, followed by The Two Towers and The Return of the King. In terms of rankings, The Fellowship of the Ring secured the No. 7 spot on the weekend chart, while The Two Towers and The Return of the King landed at No. 10 and No. 13, respectively. This means that all three films ranked among the Top 15 highest-grossing domestic titles for the January 16-18 period.

Top 5 Domestic Earners (January 16-18)

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing titles in North America for the January 16-18 weekend:

Avatar: Fire and Ash: $13.3 million 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple $13 million Zootopia 2: $8.8 million The Housemaid: $8.5 million Marty Supreme: $5.5 million

Despite facing stiff competition from major new releases like Avatar: Fire and Ash and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the LOTR trilogy still managed to find a place in the domestic Top 15, a strong sign of the franchise’s theatrical pull. With that in mind, let’s revisit how the three films performed in North America during their initial releases.

LOTR Trilogy – Original Release Box Office Performances

Here’s how each film in the Lord of the Rings trilogy performed at the North American box office during its original release:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001): $313.4 million

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002): $339.8 million

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003): $377 million

As you can see, The Return of the King was the trilogy’s highest-grossing domestic entry, followed by The Two Towers and The Fellowship of the Ring. Interestingly, the trilogy’s 2026 re-release order is the reverse of its original domestic ranking.

