The Lord of the Rings trilogy is an epic film series based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien. The three films include The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. On the occasion of The Fellowship of the Ring’s 25th anniversary, the trilogy is re-releasing in North America. It has recorded solid numbers at the North American box office, signaling strong performance in this re-run. Scroll below for the deets.

The films have been directed by Peter Jackson, produced and distributed by New Line Cinema, and co-produced by Jackson’s WingNut Films. They are all commercially successful and among the top-grossing films. They have also received numerous accolades. The Return of the King has won 17 Academy Awards out of thirty nominations. They are still considered significant contributions in the history of cinema.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy presale collection in North America

According to Fathom Entertainment’s data via Variety‘s report, The Lord of the Rings trilogy has accumulated $5 million in domestic presales with roughly 407k tickets sold so far. The performance is up 65% compared to Fathom’s 2024 LOTR re-release, which had moved 246,000 tickets at a similar point in its sales window and later delivered $8.2 million for the weekend. With demand running significantly higher this time, Fathom is rolling out the re-release across additional theatres, dates, and showtimes to accommodate audiences.

For the record, The Fellowship of the Ring is set to be released on January 16, followed by The Two Towers hitting the screens on January 17, and on January 18, The Return of the King will be re-released. It signals a strong start for the trilogy. There are also additional treats for the fans. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, director Peter Jackson recorded an exclusive, lengthy welcome fan introductions for each of the three extended editions.

Check out the box office collections of The Lord of the Rings films in North America

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) – $383.0 million The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) – $346.01 million The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) – $319.9 million

CEO of Fathom Entertainment, Ray Nutt, said, “The extended editions of the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings movies are sure to be a landmark event for fans and a high point for classic film re-releases in 2026.”

