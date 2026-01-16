Avatar: Fire and Ash is still not willing to let go of its #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings. The sci-fi saga is now on track to cross a key milestone at the North American box office. It is also edging closer to beating James Gunn’s domestic haul for Superman. Keep scrolling for the deets.

According to reports, it will rank among the top 3 grossers of 2025 releases. It is tracking to cross the $400 million mark at the domestic box office during its theatrical run. However, after weeks at the top, it will be dethroned by 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, opening in theaters this weekend.

Avatar 3’s domestic box office collection after 27 days

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $1.7 million on its 4th Wednesday at the box office in North America. It has been revealed that the sci-fi saga has dropped by 41.2% from last Wednesday, despite losing 135 theaters on Friday. It is less than Avatar’s $4.7 million and Avatar: The Way of Water‘s $3.2 million 4th Wednesday grosses. However, Avatar 3’s 4th Wednesday collection is more than The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’s $989k and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies’ $638k grosses at the same point in time. With that, the film has hit the $348.7 million cume in North America.

Set to cross $350 million & Superman’s domestic haul

Avatar 3 is at the 5th rank among 2025 releases at the domestic box office. It is inches away from crossing the $350 million milestone at the domestic box office. James Cameron’s film is less than $10 million away from Superman‘s $354.2 million domestic haul and ranks 4th among 2025 releases at the North American box office.

To break into the top 3, it must outgross Zootopia 2‘s $380.67 million domestic total. James Cameron’s film is tracking to earn between $420 million and $430 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $1.23 billion at the worldwide box office and was released on December 19.

