Primate, which marked this year’s first official big-screen horror release, has already outperformed the biggest box office flop of Dwayne Johnson’s Hollywood career within five days. Backed by Paramount Pictures, the natural horror title carries a reported production budget of around $24 million and arrived in 2,964 theaters across the US on January 9. The early theatrical run has produced a modest commercial response so far.

Primate Domestic Box Office Performance

The current figures place Primate at $15.2 million worldwide, driven largely by domestic audiences. The US market accounts for $13.1 million of that total, while overseas territories have added only $2.1 million so far, as per Box Office Mojo. Such a split reflects limited international traction, even as domestic turnout has kept the film afloat during its opening stretch.

Primate Box Office Summary

North America – $13.1 million

International – $2.1 million

Worldwide – $15.2 million

Impact of A Crowded Box Office Market

A crowded release calendar has made survival tougher for mid-scale titles such as Primate. James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid, and Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme continue to dominate screens and attention. Against that backdrop, Primate began with a $4.5 million Friday, placing second on the daily US charts. Subsequent days saw a slide to third place, and Tuesday ended with earnings of $1.2 million.

The movie’s critical reception has been favorable, yet the early numbers suggest that praise may not translate into long-term theatrical success. The current trend suggests a path toward box office disappointment rather than sustained growth, despite solid reviews and audience interest within the genre.

Primate Comparison With Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine

Even so, Primate has already surpassed last year’s A24-backed MMA biopic The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson. That release became the largest commercial setback of the actor’s career. Despite positive responses from critics and viewers, the biopic concluded its run with a worldwide total of $21.3 million, including $11.4 million from the US.

The Smashing Machine faced a third weekend decline, dropping 82% after losing 2,502 theaters domestically. That marked the steepest weekend fall and largest theater reduction recorded for a Dwayne Johnson release.

Now, looking ahead, Primate faces a similar challenge. Alongside Greenland 2: Migration, another new release facing limited turnout, the film is widely expected to endure a significant theater loss in the coming weekend, further narrowing its path forward.

Primate Movie Plot

The new Paramount horror, directed by Johannes Roberts, follows a family on a tropical vacation who bring along their pet chimpanzee, Ben. However, a sudden bite from a rabid animal changes everything, pushing Ben into a violent state that turns a holiday setting into a nightmare for the family and their friends.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

