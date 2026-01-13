2025 proved to be an absolute treat for horror fans, delivering a diverse range of theatrical hits across various sub-genres. The year kicked off with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, and the momentum continued with releases like 28 Years Later, Weapons, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and The Conjuring: Last Rite, the latter ultimately emerging as the highest-grossing horror film of the year.

And now, it looks like 2026 is off to a promising start in the horror genre as well. A survival horror film titled Primate, which hit theaters on January 9, 2026, has received a positive response from critics, scoring 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Primate Box Office Performance So Far

After its opening weekend, Primate has already pulled in around $13.2 million worldwide (as last reported by Box Office Mojo), comfortably staying ahead of Gerard Butler’s Greenland 2: Migration, which currently stands at $8.9 million globally. As a result, Primate is currently the highest-grossing theatrical release of 2026 so far. With its run still ongoing, it will be interesting to see how close it can get to the major horror earners of 2025. Here’s the film’s current domestic and worldwide breakdown, based on the data from Box Office Mojo:

Primate – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $11.1 million

International: $2.1 million

Worldwide: $13.2 million

How Much Primate Needs To Earn At The Box Office To Break Even?

Primate was produced on a budget of $21 million (as per Variety). Going by the standard 2.5x multiplier rule, the survival horror film needs to gross approximately $52.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office and then enter the profit zone.

If the current momentum holds and the film continues to benefit from positive word-of-mouth, Primate could potentially cross this target in the coming weeks. The final box office verdict will become clearer as its theatrical run continues.

Primate Plot & Storyline

Directed by Johannes Roberts, the survival horror film follows a group of people whose peaceful getaway turns into a nightmare when a chimpanzee they know becomes dangerously violent. Cut off from help, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival as fear and chaos take over.

Primate – Official Trailer

