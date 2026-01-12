Paramount Pictures’ Primate is a horror film by Johannes Roberts featuring Johnny Sequoyah, Jessica Alexander, and Troy Kotsur in lead roles. The film has opened with strong numbers at the box office, landing at one of the top spots in the domestic top 5 rankings. Keep scrolling for the opening weekend collection at the North American box office.

It has received an above-average rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 77% and their collective consensus states, “That’s one bad ape, and Primate is one lean, mean, effective chiller.” The movie premiered at the Fantastic Fest in September of last year, and it was released theatrically this year.

Primate’s box office collection on its opening weekend in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Primate collected a strong $11.3 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. The film landed at #2 in the domestic top 5 rankings on its debut weekend, beating another fellow new release, Greenland 2: Migration. It is below The Monkey’s $14 million and Abigail‘s $10.3 million.

Primate’s three-day opening weekend box office collection breakdown

Friday – $4.56 million

Saturday – $4.12 million

Sunday – $2.62 million

Total – $11.3 million

How much does the film need to break even at the box office?

According to reports, the R-rated horror film was made on a modest budget of $21 million, which is relatively low for a horror film. Therefore, the film must earn 2.5 times more than the estimated budget, making the break-even target for the horror flick $52.5 million. It is not a huge target, but the word-of-mouth for this film is quite meh, which is not strong enough to help it earn winning numbers in its theatrical run.

What is the film about?

The story follows Lucy, whose tropical island homecoming turns deadly when her family’s clever chimpanzee, Ben, becomes rabid. With her father away and no help coming, paradise soon becomes a prison as Lucy and her friends are forced to fight for survival against a pet they once trusted. Primate was released theatrically on January 9.

