The Disney blockbuster Zootopia 2 is winning hearts at the box office, as it continues to outperform major blockbusters in its theatrical run. It is time for the Zootopia sequel to surpass a DC blockbuster before aiming for the global haul of this Jurassic World movie and the 60th spot on the all-time highest-grossers list in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel is now aiming for the $400 million milestone at the domestic box office. It is not distracted by any newcomers, as it has demonstrated its strong hold by staying in the domestic top 5 rankings even after its release. To clarify, Anaconda, released on Christmas, has been fluctuating in and out of the top 5, whereas this Disney animation, released a month earlier, remains in the top 5.

How much has the Zootopia sequel earned so far at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest entries, Disney’s Zootopia 2 has completed 44 days at the cinemas, and on this Thursday, it collected $747k. The film declined by 88.9% from last Thursday, which was New Year’s Day. It is one of the biggest declines for the film. The Zootopia sequel has hit $368.7 million at the domestic box office.

Set to beat The Batman & Jurassic World: Dominion for the 60th rank in the all-time domestic top grossers list

For the unversed, the Zootopia sequel is at #65 in the all-time domestic highest-grossing films list, while The Batman is at #64 with its $369.8 million domestic haul. However, Zootopia 2 is less than $2 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Batman and securing the 64th rank on the all-time top 70 highest-grossing films list in North America.

The Disney animation will aim for the domestic haul of Jurassic World: Dominion to become the 60th highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. Chris Pratt starrer Jurassic World: Dominion is at #60 with its domestic total of $376.8 million. Thus, the animated feature needs to exceed $8 million to surpass Jurassic World: Dominion and reach the 60th rank.

More about the Zootopia sequel

The Disney sequel has earned a staggering $1.2 billion at the overseason box office. Adding that to its $368.7 million, the worldwide collection of the film is $1.59 billion. It was produced on a budget of $150 million and is one of the most profitable films of 2025. The Zootopia sequel was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $368.7 million

International – $1.2 billion

Worldwide – $1.59 billion

