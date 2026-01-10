The biographical musical drama Song Sung Blue, starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, is slowly approaching its goals without generating much buzz. It is on track to surpass the sci-fi action flick M3GAN 2.0 and achieve a notable feat within the 2025 list of the world’s highest-grossing films. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was directed by Craig Brewer, best known for Hustle & Flow. He has also directed the 2011 remake of Footloose and the 2019 film Dolemite Is My Name. This musical drama received positive reviews from the critics, and the performances of the lead actors were also widely appreciated. Hudson has also been nominated for the Golden Globe Awards in the Best Lead Actress category.

Song Sung Blue at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Hugh Jackman-starrer Song Sung Blue collected $625k on its third Thursday at the box office in North America. It landed the 5th rank in the domestic box office rankings with a decline of 72% from last Thursday. With that, the domestic total of the musical drama is $28.1 million.

The musical drama is expected to cross the $30 million mark domestically this weekend. Internationally, the film has raked in $6.5 million so far and is still counting. Adding the domestic cume to the overseas total, the worldwide collection of Hugh Jackman’s film is $34.67 million. It is slowly marching towards the $50 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $28.1 million

International – $6.5 million

Worldwide – $34.6 million

Here’s how much it needs M3GAN 2.0 & enter 2025’s top 80 grossers

M3GAN 2.0 is the 80th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Hugh Jackman’s film is at #84, which is not far from the #80 rank. For the unversed, M3GAN 2.0 collected $39.08 million at the worldwide box office. Therefore, the musical drama is around $5 million away from surpassing M3GAN 2.0 as the 80th highest-grossing 2025 release.

Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman’s film will achieve this feat during this weekend only. Its next target would be to enter the top 70 highest-grossing films list of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It must surpass Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl‘s $50.06 million global haul to enter the 2025 top 70 highest-grossing films list. Song Sung Blue was released on December 25.

