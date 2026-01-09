Jon M Chu’s Wicked: For Good has amassed over $500 million at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed many 2025 releases in its journey to date at the box office. It is now on the verge of surpassing the highest-grossing MCU movie of 2025. The film will move closer to the global top 10 highest-grossing films list for 2025 releases. Scroll below for the deets.

The Wicked sequel has dropped out of the domestic box office top 10 rankings, as it has been in release for almost two months. The film might be holding strong at the domestic box office, but it is weaker compared to its predecessor. The musical fantasy is expected to end its theatrical run soon.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Wicked: For Good collected $3.2 million at the box office in North America on its 7th weekend. It collected $222k on this Wednesday, with a 77.2% drop from last Wednesday. After 52 days, the musical fantasy collected $340.6 million at the domestic box office, emerging as Universal’s top-grossing 2025 release.

Internationally, the film has collected $180.08 million so far, adding to the domestic cume, the worldwide total has reached $520.75 million. It is on track to hit the $550 million collection worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $340.7 million

International – $180.1 million

Worldwide – $520.8 million

Set to beat MCU’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps worldwide

For the unversed, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the highest-grossing MCU film of 2025. This Pedro Pascal-starrer Marvel film collected $521.8 million during its worldwide run and is the 12th-highest-grossing film of 2025. Wicked’s sequel is less than $2 million away from surpassing the global haul of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. After surpassing the MCU hit, it will achieve the 12th rank and move one step closer to the 2025’s top 10 highest-grossing films list worldwide.

But to break into 2025’s top 10 global grossers, it must surpass Superman’s $616.8 million. It is doubtful for the film to cross the $600 million milestone at this momentum. Wicked: For Good is available on digital platforms, which makes it more challenging for the musical fantasy to achieve box office success. It might not be able to cross $600 million milestone. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

