The Housemaid is showing great hold against the James Cameron helmed Avatar: Fire and Ash at the domestic box office. Sydney Sweeney’s film is closing in on Avatar 3’s dailies and might even outperform it someday. The R-rated thriller is also on track to surpass the domestic haul of this fantasy film, with a budget exceeding its production cost by over seven times. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The R-rated thriller has crossed the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It has achieved its break-even target and is now going for the $150 million milestone. It is poised for a strong run at the domestic box office, bringing some relief to Lionsgate, which has been going through a rough patch at the box office.

The Housemaid’s domestic box office collection after 20 days

Lionsgate’s R-rated thriller is currently ranked #3 in the domestic box office. According to the latest numbers provided on Box Office Mojo, The Housemaid collected $1.7 million on its 3rd Wednesday at the North American box office. It has a spectacular hold at the domestic box office, dropping by 20.9% only from its last Wednesday. With that, the Sydney Sweeney starrer has hit the $81.4 million cume in North America.

On track to beat Disney’s Snow White domestically

Disney‘s Snow White is one of the biggest misses in 2025 at the box office. The film, with an estimated budget of over $269 million, failed miserably at the box office. It collected just $87.2 million during its domestic run, which spanned 77 days. The Amanda Seyfried starrer is now less than $7 million away from surpassing Snow White, which has a 668% higher budget. For the record, the Lionsgate thriller was made on a budget of $35 million.

What does it mean for The Housemaid?

It means a film made for nearly 1/8th the cost is outperforming a mega-budget studio tentpole. That’s a massive ROI gap and a win for lean filmmaking. It highlights better ROI, lower risk, and stronger efficiency, signals audience fatigue with costly IP remakes, and reinforces that mid-budget films can be more profitable than bloated blockbusters—a major red flag for big-studio spending models. The Housemaid was released on December 19.

Box office summary

North America – $81.4 million

International – $43.2 million

Worldwide – $124.6 million

