Timothee Chalamet is the new Hollywood star winning hearts with his strong performance in Marty Supreme, which is impressing at the box office. It is outperforming Anaconda at the domestic box office, which was widely released at the same time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has consistently been part of the domestic top 5, whereas the Jack Black starrer has been inconsistent at that level. It is on track to surpass Civil War as A24’s highest-grossing film in North America and is expected to surpass that mark in the coming days. The film will also surpass Leonardo DiCaprio’s highly rated political thriller, One Battle After Another, at the domestic box office.

Marty Supreme’s domestic box office collection after 20 days

The Timothee Chalamet starrer movie has been performing strongly at the box office in North America, staying in the top 3 of the domestic rankings. Based on the latest numbers provided by Box Office Mojo, Marty Supreme is at #3 in the domestic box office rankings after collecting a solid $1.6 million on its second Wednesday. It has recorded the biggest second Wednesday ever for A24 Studios in North America. The film declined by 33.3% only from the last holiday-boosted Wednesday.

Beats Anaconda’s 2nd Wednesday by 2X

Anaconda was released on the same day as Marty Supreme got its nationwide release. But Timothee’s film is performing far better than the comedy. For the unversed, Anaconda collected $703k on its second Wednesday at the domestic box office. Chalamet’s sports drama has earned around 2X the collection of Anaconda, showcasing its dominance domestically.

More about Marty Supreme’s box office collection

Marty Supreme collected $8.9 million at the overseas box office. Adding that to its domestic cume of $61.18 million, the worldwide collection of Timothee Chalamet’s film is $70.09 million. It is on track to surpass Civil War’s $68.8 million domestic run as A24’s all-time highest-grossing film in North America. The sports drama is all set to beat Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another’s $71.6 million at the North American box office. Domestically, it is tracking to earn between $80 million and $100 million in its theatrical run. The film was widely released on December 25, 2025.

Box office summary

North America – $61.2 million

International – $8.9 million

Worldwide – $70.1 million

