Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, is gearing up to enter the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list at the North American box office. The film experienced a sharp drop this Wednesday. Avatar 3 is on track to hit the $350 million milestone domestically. To achieve this, it would have to surpass a Michael Bay film and a Harry Potter installment to enter the all-time top 100 grossers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 has been ruling at #1 in North America since its release, and its dominating presence cannot be ignored, despite the underwhelming start. It collected $89.1 million on its opening weekend and registered the 2nd biggest opening weekend in the Cameron-helmed franchise. However, it might end up staying at the bottom of the lifetime domestic gross list.

Avatar 3’s domestic box office collection after 20 days

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $2.8 million on its 3rd Wednesday at the box office in North America. It dropped by 65.1% from last Holiday-boosted Wednesday. It is still way less than its predecessor. Avatar: The Way of Water collected $7.5 million and Avatar collected $6.9 million on their third Wednesdays in North America. After twenty days, the domestic collection of Avatar 3 stands at $318.7 million.

Edges closer to entering the all-time top 100 highest-grossers

For the record, Avatar 3 is currently the #103 all-time highest-grossing film in North America. At #102 is Iron Man with a $319 million haul, and Avatar 3 has already beaten that on Thursday. To break into the all-time top 100, it must surpass the domestic hauls of Transformers and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Michael Bay-helmed Transformers is at #101 rank, and it collected $319.2 million in its domestic run. At #100 rank is Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone with its $319.7 million domestic haul.

Therefore, Avatar: Fire and Ash is less than $2 million away from surpassing the domestic hauls of Transformers and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to break into the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list. James Cameron’s film is tracking to earn between $420 million and $470 million in its domestic run.

More about the film

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third installment in his Avatar franchise. It has collected $779.9 million overseas and allied to the domestic cume, its worldwide collection stands at $1.09 billion. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana starrer Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Box office summary

North America – $318.7 million

International – $779.9 million

Worldwide – $1.09 billion

