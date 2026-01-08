James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is nearing the end of its six weeks in theaters. With a current worldwide gross of $1.096 billion, the film already ranks as the third-highest-grossing release of 2025, trailing only Zootopia 2, which has a global gross of $1.594 billion. Whether Fire and Ash can bridge the existing $498 million gap during the remainder of its theatrical run remains to be seen, with the final outcome likely to become clear in the weeks ahead.

As its impressive box office run continues, Avatar: Fire and Ash has already entered the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. Current industry projections suggest the film will conclude its theatrical run in the $1.5 to $1.7 billion range. At the same time, James Cameron remains the only filmmaker to have delivered three films that have grossed over $2 billion globally. If Fire and Ash continues to show strong momentum and sustained legs, it could, under the right conditions, even become his fourth film to cross the $2 billion milestone.

Recently, the third installment of Avatar surpassed several major global hits, including The Dark Knight Rises ($1.085 billion), The Joker ($1.078 billion), and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker ($1.077 billion). At the time of writing, it is now rapidly closing in on the worldwide total of an iconic Steven Spielberg blockbuster that delivered an extraordinary 17.5x return on its budget. The film in question is the original Jurassic Park, and here’s how much Avatar: Fire and Ash still needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. Jurassic Park – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Avatar: Fire and Ash stacks up against the domestic and global earnings of Jurassic Park, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $315.9 million

International: $779.9 million

Worldwide: $1.096 billion

Jurassic Park – Box Office Summary

North America: $407.2 million

International: $695.9 million

Worldwide: $1.103 billion

As the figures show, James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel currently trails the Steven Spielberg classic by roughly $7 million in worldwide earnings. Given its ongoing theatrical run and steady momentum, the film is well-positioned to surpass Jurassic Park at the global box office very soon.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Story & Lead Cast

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

