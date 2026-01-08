Avatar: Fire and Ash continues to lead the US and worldwide box office with firm control and no strong competition in sight. James Cameron’s threequel showed strong numbers early in its third week since release, pulling ahead again on Tuesday and extending a run that has stayed consistent since opening day.

The film has already entered the billion-dollar club at a rapid pace, becoming the third consecutive title in the franchise to reach that milestone after Avatar and Avatar:The Way of Water. Fire and Ash now commands audiences across roughly 3,900 theaters in the US.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Performance: Global & Domestic Earnings Breakdown

Avatar: Fire and Ash’s worldwide earnings have now crossed the $1 billion mark, powered by a $315.8 million domestic total (as of January 6, 2026) and a massive $779.8 million from international territories (as last reported by Box Office Mojo). Overseas markets continue to deliver the kind of response that has long defined the Avatar brand, reinforcing the film’s global pull. Domestic business remains resilient, keeping the title at the top of the daily box office charts since its initial release on December 19.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Summary

Domestic – $315.8 million

International – $779.8 million

Worldwide – $1.09 billion

Third Week Box Office Performance Shows Stability

The movie’s third-week numbers underline that durability. Avatar: Fire and Ash collected a strong $4.5 million on its third Tuesday, reflecting a 23.9% increase from Monday’s $3.6 million. The figure also represents a 68.1% drop from the $14.2 million earned on the previous Tuesday, which benefited from holiday traffic. Even with that drop, weekday business remains healthy and reliable.

Comparison With Previous Avatar Films

A look at franchise history shows a different scale at the same point in release. Avatar: The Way of Water delivered $10.5 million on its third Tuesday, while the original Avatar earned $7.3 million on its third Tuesday. Avatar: Fire and Ash has posted the lowest third Tuesday total among the three, yet overall performance continues to place it firmly ahead of current competition.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Holds The Top Spot At Domestic Box Office

Daily rankings still show Fire and Ash in the top position, holding off titles such as Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid and the animated sequel Zootopia 2, which has also crossed the billion-dollar mark. The competitive field remains active, although none have displaced Cameron’s film from its first-place position at the US box office.

Domestic Box Office Projection For Avatar: Fire and Ash

Based on the present earnings rate, Fire and Ash is projected to complete its domestic run between $420 million and $470 million. The numbers reflect a powerful global run supported by sustained interest, giving the Avatar franchise another commanding chapter at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

