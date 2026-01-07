Recently, Timothée Chalamet clinched the Best Actor award for his nuanced performance as a gifted table tennis player in the period sports drama Marty Supreme. With awards buzz steadily building, attention has now shifted to how the critically acclaimed film will perform during the upcoming awards season.

On the box office front, Marty Supreme continues to hold firm in North America during the post-holiday period. The film earned an impressive $1.5 million on its second Monday, reflecting a 61.8% drop from the previous Monday, which benefited from the holiday period (as per Luiz Fernando). This steady hold has pushed its domestic total to $57.5 million (till January 5, 2026).

When combined with its current international earnings of approximately $2.6 million (as last reported by Box Office Mojo), the film’s worldwide total now stands at around $60.1 million. However, its overseas numbers remain relatively modest for now, as the film is scheduled to roll out across most international markets between January and February. As its theatrical run continues, Marty Supreme is now short of surpassing the global box office total of 127 Hours, the Oscar-nominated survival drama directed by Danny Boyle. Here’s how much more the sports film needs to earn to outgross it in worldwide earnings.

Marty Supreme vs. 127 Hours — Worldwide Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Marty Supreme compares with 127 Hours, based on Box Office Mojo data.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $57.5 million

International: $2.6 million

Worldwide: $60.1 million

127 Hours – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $18.3 million

International: $42.4 million

Worldwide: $60.7 million

Based on these figures, the Timothée Chalamet-led sports drama is currently trailing Danny Boyle’s gritty survival film by approximately $600K at the worldwide box office. With steady domestic holds, a potential awards-season boost, and upcoming international market releases, Marty Supreme appears well-positioned to surpass 127 Hours globally in the coming days.

What’s The Break-Even Point For Marty Supreme At The Box Office?

Made on an estimated $65 million production budget, the sports drama needs to earn around $162.5 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

So far, the film is about $102.4 million away from reaching that mark. While hitting the break-even point looks a bit difficult right now, it’s certainly not impossible. With international releases still coming and a possible awards-season boost, the film could still achieve that milestone. The final box office result will be clear once its theatrical run ends.

More About Marty Supreme

Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character reportedly draws inspiration from the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s (as per Variety).

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

