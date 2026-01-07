Recently, Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel, crossed the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office, pushing the franchise’s cumulative earnings past an extraordinary $6 billion worldwide. This milestone remains unmatched to date, with no other film trilogy having achieved it. While official confirmation regarding Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 is still pending, Fire and Ash continues to dominate theaters.

Among all 2025 releases, it currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing film worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo, and is only the fourth title this year to surpass $1 billion globally. If the strong momentum continues, the film is expected to challenge and potentially outgross Zootopia 2’s worldwide total before concluding its theatrical run. However, the final verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

On the domestic front, the visually spectacular sci-fi epic has yet to break into the top 100 highest-grossing films of all time in North America. However, with a current domestic haul of $311.3 million, Fire and Ash has already overtaken several major blockbusters, including Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, and Independence Day. As its theatrical run remains strong, the film is now closing in on the North American box office totals of two major Robert Downey Jr. blockbusters: Iron Man and Iron Man 2. Read on to find out how much more Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to earn to surpass both titles domestically.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. Iron Man 1 & 2 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Avatar: Fire and Ash compares with the domestic earnings of Iron Man 1 & 2, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $311.3 million

International: $779.9 million

Worldwide: $1.091 billion

Now, let’s look at the domestic box office totals of Iron Man and Iron Man 2:

Iron Man (2008): $319 million

Iron Man 2 (2010): $312.4 million

Based on these figures, Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently trailing Iron Man by approximately $7.7 million and Iron Man 2 by around $1.1 million at the North American box office. With its theatrical momentum going strong, surpassing both these MCU titles appears inevitable. The bigger question now is how high Avatar: Fire and Ash will ultimately climb on the all-time domestic box office chart by the end of its ongoing run.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Post-Holiday Monday Performance & Project Domestic Earnings

In its first Monday following the Christmas-New Year holiday stretch, Fire and Ash earned $3.6 million during its third overall Monday in theaters. This marked a 67.6% decline from the previous Monday, which had benefited from the holiday period, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando. Despite the expected post-holiday drop, the epic sci-fi blockbuster continues to show solid legs. At its current pace, the film is projected to finish with a North American total in the $420-470 million range.

What’s Avatar: Fire and Ash All About?

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Trailer

