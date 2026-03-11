Alan Ritchson has made himself a name, from starring in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare alongside Henry Cavill to reaching new heights with Netflix’s War Machine. However, Reacher stands out as his most popular outing. Interestingly, Ritchson has provided a major update for the fourth season of the show. Talking to Collider, the handsome hunk from Fast X revealed: “We finished shooting Season 4 of Reacher.” Not only that, but Ritchson also dropped a big bomb, adding, “It’ll be out this year.”

While excitement is sky-high after this big announcement, the big question remains: will the upcoming season live up to the hype of matching its predecessors? The Prime Video series has enjoyed a strong critical reception throughout its run, though some seasons performed better than others. Before Reacher Season 4 arrives, here’s a look at how the previous seasons rank on Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Reacher Season 2

Creator: Nick Santora

Nick Santora Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Plot: Released in 2023, Reacher Season 2 received a whopping 98% following its massively acclaimed run. This is where we see Alan Ritchson’s character reuniting with a former Army Special Investigative Unit, following a series of murders. Reacher is joined by the characters Neagley, Dixon, and O’Donnell to solve the conspiracy in this season. However, in the later episodes, it turns out that it is not just the murders that were a part of the ferocious crime scheme, but also a stolen missile technology, a shady defense contractor, and a corrupt security team.

2. Reacher Season 3

Creator: Nick Santora

Nick Santora Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Plot: Following the mind-blowing plot of Reacher Season 2, Nick Santora again gave us a plot that is tough to ignore. Based on Lee Child’s Persuader novel, the season depicts Jack Reacher going undercover in an attempt to bust a New England rug-importing business. What’s catchy about this season is that the rug-importing business is actually an arms trafficking gang. The lead is also on the lookout for a missing agent. However, while he operates as an undercover agent, an old arch-nemesis comes face to face with him: Zachary Beck. Looking at the plot, it surely deserved to receive 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

3. Reacher Season 1

Creator: Nick Santora

Nick Santora Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Plot: This was the first time Alan Ritchson took over the duties of a well-known former military policeman, Jack Reacher. Based on the novels by Child, the Reacher series was first brought to life by Amazon Prime back in 2022. However, this is the lowest-rated outing in the series’ grand run, with just 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The plot of the first season of Reacher follows the book The Killing Floor, in which Reacher is arrested for crimes he has not even committed. He is wrongly accused of a murder case. Now, Reacher is the only person who can prove his innocence and uncover a huge, corrupt counterfeiting conspiracy.

Looking at the hype the series has successfully received throughout the years, and with the release of each season, it is easy to say that The Reacher Season 4 will be loved by the loyal fans.

How excited are you to watch Alan Ritchson back in action?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Boys Universe Ranked: From The Boys To Gen V – Who Tops The List?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News