Amazon Prime Video’s third season of Reacher brought Alan Ritchson back as the towering drifter-turned-investigator, and audiences continue to praise his portrayal. The show, adapted from Lee Child’s popular novels, has quickly become one of Prime Video’s biggest hits since its debut in 2022. While Tom Cruise once played the same role in two feature films, Jack Reacher (2012) and Never Go Back (2016), the comparisons between Cruise and Ritchson have never really stopped.

Tom Cruise’s Height Becomes Difficult To Ignore

Advertisement

Even though both of Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher movies were box office hits, fans of the novels were left disappointed. In the books, Reacher stands at 6 feet 5 inches and has the kind of power that could bend steel rods.

Cruise, at 5-foot-7, brought charisma and intensity, but could not match the intimidating build that defines the character’s impact on others. Even Child later admitted that while Cruise was smart, disciplined, and great to work with, the readers were right to feel that Reacher should look like someone capable of scaring anyone in his path.

Tom Cruise in JACK REACHER pic.twitter.com/URTjfnBVBg — Cinema Connoisseur (@MovieEndorser) June 27, 2025

Alan Ritchson Fits The Physical & Mental Image Of Jack Reacher

Reacher’s physical dominance is part of his identity, something that cannot be replicated through acting alone. So when Amazon adapted the books for television, they made sure to find someone who embodied Reacher’s form and spirit, and that search led them to Alan Ritchson, who stands at 6 feet 5 inches.

Child said finding someone of that size and ability was difficult, but Ritchson looked born for it. His presence alone does half the talking as villains take one look at him and already know trouble has arrived.

This is what 6’3″ and 235 pounds looks like: Alan Ritchson – Jack Reacher pic.twitter.com/d0sD6yYG2V — Krista Steele (@SciVizKrista) April 14, 2025

Tom Cruise Brought Wit & Precision To The Character

Cruise’s version leaned more toward the slick movie hero. He brought the same precision and stunt mastery that made his other action roles famous. His Reacher was confident, quick, and tactical, a man who fought with clean efficiency rather than brute power. Ritchson’s Reacher, by contrast, moves like a hammer. His fights feel rough, direct, and personal, every hit carrying real weight. Both are skilled, but the tone shifts completely between them when it comes to Cruise’s methodical control versus Ritchson’s raw force.

Alan Ritchson’s Reacher Feels Darker & More Realistic

The mood of the two versions also differs, as Cruise’s Reacher feels like an action star dropped into a mystery, while Alan Ritchson’s version is colder and far less social. Ritchson’s portrayal also benefits from time. Over three seasons, the series has explored Reacher’s military past, his early years, and even the roots of his wandering nature.

Cruise only had two films to shape the role, and while he did it with energy, the format left little room for deeper layers. The show gives Ritchson the space to make Reacher more human without softening his strength.

Lee Child’s Verdict & Audience Response

Lee Child has praised both actors but admitted that Ritchson feels like the Reacher he wrote. The 2012 film adaptation of Jack Reacher earned a 64% critic score and a 67% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The 2016 sequel dropped to 37% and 42%, while Reacher season one scored 92% and 91%. The following seasons continued to climb, with Season two at 98% from critics and Season three holding a strong 98%.

Tom Cruise vs Alan Ritchson: Who’s Better?

Still, credit belongs to Cruise for paving the way. Without his films, the Reacher name might never have reached such a wide audience. Ritchson himself once said he wrote to Cruise to thank him for bringing attention to the franchise. Their interpretations are not competitors as much as they are two sides of the same coin. Cruise’s Reacher is a sleek Hollywood machine, whereas Ritchson’s is a grounded powerhouse, closer to what readers imagined when they first met the drifter on the page.

In the end, both gave the character something valuable. Cruise added personality and flair to a stoic figure. Ritchson restored the weight and intimidation that the novels demanded. Yet, for those who grew up with Lee Child’s books, the towering figure walking through dusty highways on Prime Video feels more like the real Reacher.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Almost Murdered In His Cell? Longtime Friend Says, “It Would Only Take Seconds To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News