As per a report by the Daily Mail, Sean Diddy Combs nearly lost his life inside his prison cell as he slept. In the dead of night, another inmate reportedly slipped into his cell at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center and pressed a makeshift knife against his throat. The 55-year-old rapper was inches away from being murdered before help arrived. No one knows if he fought back or if the guards stepped in, but what’s certain is that the attack was real and deadly close.

Sean Diddy Combs Survives Terrifying Warning Behind Bars

The man who entered his cell apparently did not strike but stood there long enough to send a message. Those close to Combs believe it was a warning, more of a threat that next time, there would be no hesitation.

The disgraced rapper’s longtime friend Charlucci Finney said if the attacker had wanted to kill him, he could have done it in seconds. “It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him,” he said, per Daily Mail.

Diddy’s Lawyers Fear For His Safety In Brooklyn Facility

Sean Diddy Combs’ legal team had already feared something like this. His lawyers have been warning about this for months, describing the detention center as a place no one should be kept in. They have described the conditions as dreadful and inhumane, arguing that Combs should be relocated to a safer place. Even judges in the district have recognized that the facility’s environment is not fit for detention.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, earlier complained that the food was almost unbearable for the rapper and said that no one can truly cope with staying there for long. However, for now, Combs remains trapped.

Sean Diddy Combs’ Plea To Be Moved To Fort Dix Prison

The rapper’s team has also begged for Combs to be moved to Fort Dix in New Jersey. That facility houses over 4,000 inmates and has fewer walls, more space, and programs that could help him deal with his drug issues. It’s also close enough for his family to visit him more often. His lawyers argue it’s safer, cleaner, and far better than the crumbling cell blocks of Brooklyn. The prison sits 75 miles outside New York City.

Diddy is requesting to serve his prison sentence at Fort Dix pic.twitter.com/0kODBuVl4U — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 7, 2025

Sean Diddy Combs’ Dream Of A Presidential Pardon Slipping Away

Behind the scenes, Diddy’s camp pinned their hopes on something far more powerful than a transfer. They were counting on a presidential pardon. According to insiders, they believed Donald Trump was ready to sign it. His team spent months boasting about powerful friends in Washington, expecting freedom within weeks. However, the silence from those offices is now deafening.

From global stages to a cell where a knife nearly ended his life, Sean Diddy Combs now lives under the shadow of danger, counting the nights and hoping for safety, and realizing power means nothing when the lights go out behind bars.

