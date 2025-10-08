Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series starring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, has grossed around $598.7 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo), making it the ninth-highest-grossing movie of 2025 as of now.

However, the film currently does not rank among the top 200 highest-grossing movies of all time, falling short by a narrow margin of around $6.6 million compared to Transformers: The Last Knight’s $605.4 million global haul.

Throughout his career, spanning over four decades, Tom Cruise has delivered several blockbuster films, including War of the Worlds and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Now, the question is: Does his latest release, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, rank among his five highest-grossing films? Let’s break down the numbers!

Tom Cruise’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films

Here are the top five highest-grossing movies starring Tom Cruise in a leading role, along with their worldwide totals retrieved via Box Office Mojo data:

Top Gun: Maverick: $1.5 billion Mission: Impossible – Fallout: $824.2 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation: $710.9 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol: $694.7 million War of the Worlds: $603.9 million

As the above figures show, the highest-grossing Tom Cruise movie to date is Joseph Kosinski’s aerial action-drama Top Gun: Maverick, followed by Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series. However, The Final Reckoning is not in the top five list. With a $598.7 million global haul, it currently ranks sixth among his top-grossing films, trailing just behind War of the Worlds by around $5 million.

Within the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Final Reckoning trails behind Fallout, Rogue Nation, and Ghost Protocol, while ranking ahead of the remaining four installments.

About Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as daredevil IMF agent Ethan Hunt. This time, Ethan and his team are in a desperate race to stop a powerful AI program known as The Entity from falling into the wrong hands, a threat that could lead to devastating global consequences. Alongside Cruise, the film features an ensemble cast including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett in key roles.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $197.4 million

International: $401.3 million

Worldwide: $598.7 million

