The latest Stephen King adaptation, The Long Walk, has surpassed another Stephen King adaptation at the domestic box office. The film has received positive reviews, yet has not performed up to the mark amid so many horror movies. The latest triumph is over a Mike Flanagan directorial. Keep scrolling for more.

The dystopian thriller movie was directed by Francis Lawrence and is based on King’s 1979 novel of the same name. He wrote it under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. It is one of the top 50 highest-grossing films of the year, and as there are multiple options in the horror space, it is not getting much attention. The Conjuring: Last Rites has drawn the spotlight as it is a franchise film with a set fan base already.

The Long Walk at the domestic box office

According to the latest Box Office Mojo data, the latest Stephen King adaptation, The Long Walk, collected $32.17 million in 25 days at the domestic box office. It raked in $208K only on day 25. The film declined by 39.3% from last Monday and is now showing on 1930 screens in North America.

Surpassed the Mike Flanagan Stephen King adaptation, Doctor Sleep

For the uninitiated, Doctor Sleep is a sequel to 1980s The Shining. Despite a dynamic cast, it had an underwhelming run at the box office. It features Ewan McGregor as Dan Torrance alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, and Cliff Curtis in supporting roles.

Doctor Sleep is based on Stephen King’s 2013 novel of the same name. It collected $31.58 million at the North American box office, which has been overtaken by The Long Walk. It is now the 16th highest-grossing Stephen King adaptation domestically [via Box Office Mojo].

More about the film

To enter the top 10 highest-grossing Stephen King adaptations at the domestic box office, The Long Walk must beat Secret Window’s $48.02 million domestic total. Meanwhile, Francis Lawrence’s dystopian thriller has collected $13.26 million internationally, bringing the worldwide gross to $45.4 million.

Box Office Summary

North America – $32.2 million

International – $13.2 million

Worldwide – $45.4 million

