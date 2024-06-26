Swedish actress Rebecca Fergusson has worked in several renowned films and franchises. She is best known for her role as Lady Jessica in the Dune film series. Rebecca has also worked with Tom Cruise in three of his Mission: Impossible movies as MI6 agent Ilsa Faust. She is a remarkable artist who has portrayed a range of characters on screen. Today, we are here to reveal the accomplished actor’s estimated net worth, so stick to the end of the article.

Rebecca was born in Stockholm and took her mother Rosemary Ferguson’s surname. The Dune 2 star’s father was a Swedish businessman. Ferguson attended an English medium school in Sweden and then Adolf Fredrik’s Music School in Stockholm. The actress graduated in 1999.

Rebecca Ferguson started working as a model at 13 and appeared in magazines and TV commercials for cosmetics, apparel, and jewelry. She was a trained dancer and taught Argentino tango at a dance company in Lund for a few years. Meanwhile, she worked on short art film projects. Initially, she was unsure about being an actor, and Rebecca had other jobs, such as working as a nanny at a daycare center. She has also worked at a jewelry shop, a shoe shop, and a Korean restaurant.

Rebecca gained recognition after appearing in the Swedish soap opera Nya Tider. She made her film debut in Drowning Ghost. In 2013, Ferguson appeared in the TV drama The White Queen, which earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination. She became widely popular after appearing as Ilsa Faust, an MI6 agent in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. Tom Cruise reportedly hand-picked Rebecca Ferguson after watching her in The White Queen. She reprised her role in Mission: Impossible 6 in 2018. The movie earned $786.62 million; it is the highest-grossing film of her career.

In 2021, Rebecca Ferguson appeared as Lady Jessica in Denis Villeneuve‘s film Dune, based on Frank Herbert’s novel. She returned as Lady Jessica, aka Paul Atreides’ Bene Gesserit mother and concubine to Paul’s late father and predecessor, Leto Atreides, in Dune 2. The movie was the highest-grossing film of 2024 with its $711 million global haul, but it has now been overtaken by Inside Out 2. The Dune 2 star will appear in the potential threequel of the Timothee Chalamet-led movie.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bene Gesserit of Dune 2, aka Rebecca Ferguson, has an estimated net worth of $6 million. On the work front, she has the neo-noir science fiction film Mercy by Timur Bekmambetov. It also stars Chris Pratt alongside Ferguson.

