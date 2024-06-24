Kylie Jenner is busy with the upcoming drop of her fashion label, Khy, and we love it! The beauty mogul is oozing oomph in glimpses from the collection daily, and what more could one ask for? But our hearts are racing over her latest shimmery pink ensemble, which gives modern-day Bridgerton vibes. Scroll below to know all about her fashion outing!

To begin with, Kylie was all decked up for the Schiaparelli haute couture show. If one recalls, last time around, she created an uproar over her black body-fitting gown with an oversized lion head on the shoulder. Many thought it was real and began slamming The Kardashians star over alleged animal cruelty. Although, that was not the case!

This time, Kylie Jenner looks breathtaking in a baby pink gown with crystals embellished all over it. It hugged her body like a dream! The tight corset with a deep-plunging neckline enhanced her busty assets, and the diva flaunted her thick thighs in the see-through floor-length gown. We could not help but notice her thigh-high socks, an unusual accessory, but we had no complaints because she looked fine!

Kylie Jenner pulled her hair in a sleek bun and covered her face with a baby-pink sheer mask. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star completed her look with a satin oversized cape and rose gold heels.

Take a look at Kylie’s ensemble below here:

Isn’t this giving pure modern-day Bridgerton vibes? Kylie Jenner is slaying, and we’re in love with the details!

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner made a lot of noise when she broke down in a recent segment of The Kardashians. During a conversation with her sister, Kendall Jenner, she addressed the harsh criticism over her cosmetic surgeries and appearance. “It’s like a miracle that I still have confidence and I can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty. I guess it does affect me,” confessed the Kylie Cosmetics owner.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Fashion updates!

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Is The Hottest Mama In Town, Oozes Oomph In A See-Through Jumpsuit & This Pregnancy Fashion Is Too Sizzling To Be True!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News