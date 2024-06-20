Amber Heard is a name not unknown to people on social media because of her relationship with Johnny Depp and the public divorce. However, there is no denying that she is one of the most gorgeous stars in Hollywood. Her swooning charm sways everyone off of their feet. Her red carpet looks leave us captivated; honestly, after the defamation trial, we missed seeing the beautiful actress in stunning attire. Now we have stumbled on an old pic of the actress from years ago, where she donned a ravishing black gown. We cannot wait to decode her look, so stick to the end.

Amber got her first leading role in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane in 2006. She then did movies like The Ward and London Fields. Heard met with Depp in The Rum Diary which was released in 2011. However, The actress is best known for playing Mera in the old DC Universe and appearing in Justice League and Aquaman 1 & 2. She also acted in The Stand, a Paramount+ fantasy series.

The throwback pictures were posted on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter] by an Amber Heard fan club. They are reportedly from when she attended the Metropolitan Opera premiere of Manon at Lincoln Centre in New York City. She looked flawless in her black satin gown and platinum blonde hair. Heard wore a halter-neck gown with a crisscross back and cut-out detailing at the lower back.

Amber Heard’s dress also featured bow-style detailing, as the satin fabric hung onto her buttery skin. Her makeup perfectly complemented her ravishing dress. For the makeup, Amber opted for a full-coverage foundation that flushed red cheeks and loads of mascara for the eyes.

She went classic with the makeup, choosing the bold red crimson shade for her lips, which matched the nail paint on her manicured nails. Amber Heard tied her platinum locks up in a messy hairdo, with a few strands loose falling on one side. For footwear, the Aquaman 2 actress sported black pumps matching her raven-hued attire.

Amber Heard chose to go accessory-less for the night, not even a ring or pair of earrings. Check out the pictures posted by Amber Heard Italia Galleria.

HQs 📸 #AmberHeard at Metropolitan Opera Gala Premiere of Jules Massenet's 'Manon' in New York (March 26, 2012): https://t.co/8IPP3dkAhJ pic.twitter.com/rOIDVmmntj — Amber Heard Italia Galleria (@AHITgalleria) February 20, 2019

Do you miss Amber Heard in gorgeous dresses, posing like a diva on the red carpets?

