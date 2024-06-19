Salma Hayek is the epitome of beauty and grace, which increases tenfold because of her sheer confidence. She is also a fashion icon who often shares beautiful photos on her social media. Hayek recently attended Qatar’s Fashion Trust Arabia (FTA) dinner in London, celebrating the FTA 2023 winners. Salma left us captivated by her maroon ensemble and looked classier than always.

Salma is an influential personality in Hollywood who has worked in many notable films. Behind the scenes, too, Hayek is an enigmatic person, and recently, she gave a shoutout to Angelina Jolie as she won her first Tony Award for producing a play on which Jolie’s daughter Vivienne worked as an assistant producer. Salma is also an avid animal lover and has several animals at her farm and home, as per reports. The Latina actress opened up about the bullying she faced from Harvey Weinstein. It gave a lot of women the courage to come forward and share their stories.

Salma Hayek is very active on Instagram and has over 28.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app. In addition to new pictures, she often posts throwback pictures as well. The Eternals actress posted a carousel of pictures on the platform from the FTA dinner, where she looked ravishing, to say the least! It was to celebrate the FTA 2023 winners. The seasoned actress sported a burgundy bodycon dress with noodle straps.

The Frida star wore a matching leather jacket from Gucci’s spring 2024 Ancora collection over her figure-hugging dress. Salma Hayek accessorized her look with burgundy platform sandals and a Bamboo handbag from Gucci. Hayek also wore bejeweled earrings and a chunky ring.

For makeup, she went for a dark, smoky eye look with a sheer foundation base and a nude blush on the cheeks. For the lips, she opted for a creamy neutral brown color.

Her hair was tied in a bun with a puffed-up style, and a few locks framed her face. The actress posed with grace in the pictures. She even posed with everyone else in the picture. Check out the photographs here:

