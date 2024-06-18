The music mogul and owner of music talent management agency SB Records created a sensation after officially announcing his retirement from music management. He has worked with Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber and others. Braun’s rift with Taylor Swift over the ownership of Tay’s first six albums’ masters were all over the media. He has been in the industry for years and has amassed an incredible amount of wealth, and today, we will take a look at his net worth in 2024. Keep scrolling for more.

Braun was born in New York City to Conservative Jewish parents and has four siblings. He attended Greenwich High School and Emory University in Atlanta. While studying at the university, Braun started organizing parties.

Scooter Braun recently took to his Instagram to announce his retirement after being in the industry for 23 years, and he is best known for discovering Justin Bieber. The celebrated music manager is reportedly stepping away from being a music manager to focus on being the CEO of Hybe America. He wrote, “23 years. That’s how long I have been a music manager. After 23 years, this chapter as a music manager has come to an end.” He has amassed more than enough to divert his focus on other things and keep his net worth growing.

Check Out His Post Here:

How did Scooter make his fortune?

In 2021, Braun sold his music investment firm, Ithaca Holdings, to a South Korean conglomerate for $1 billion and gained company shares worth $86 million. He also made news for his very public feud with Taylor Swift after acquiring the rights to her music catalog. The songstress claimed that the purchase was wrongful, while her fans accused Scooter of bullying the Grammy-winner. Braun thoroughly denies the rumors.

According to reports, Scooter Braun’s team valued Big Machine Label Group at $140 million when purchasing it. He then sold the masters of Taylor‘s first six albums to Shamrock in 2020 for an estimated $405 million. The music mogul reportedly made a profit of $265 million from the deal. Swift also announced that she would re-record her albums owned by Braun so that she would be the only owner of her music.

Scooter Braun’s Real Estate Investments-

Scooter Braun has a $65 million home in Brentwood, LA, and a $36 million abode in California’s Montecito, which previously belonged to Ellen DeGeneres. In 2022, Scooter sold a beachfront house in Texas for $18 million.

What is his net worth?

According to International Business Times and Celebrity Net Worth, Scooter Braun’s estimated net worth is $500 million.

