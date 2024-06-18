Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke On Why She "Can't Watch" House Of The Dragon: "Just Feel So Odd"

House of The Dragon does not have a fan in Emilia Clarke. The Game Of Thrones star recently admitted that she still can’t watch an episode of the prequel series House of the Dragon.

For those living under a rock, Emilia Clarke portrayed Danaerys Targaryen in all eight seasons of the Fantasy drama Game of Thrones. For her portrayal of Mother of Dragons, she garnered three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She also earned an Outstanding Lead Actress nomination in a Drama Series for the final season of 2019.

In an exclusive interview with People, the UK actress confessed she has yet to watch a single episode of the prequel House of Dragons, which premiered in 2022 and returned for a second season on July 16, 2024.

Clarke also confessed she had no plans to watch the hit TV show set 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones. She revealed she can’t explain the reason behind her reluctance to tune into the show, simply stating, “I still can’t; I just don’t know what it is.”

Clarke explained that she is “so content and happy with what my experience was that I think watching the new one would just feel so odd.”

Despite her reluctance to watch the new show, Clarke has nothing but kind words for the prequel House of The Dragons.

Clarke expressed that she’s happy about the show’s success and supports “everyone who’s made it, and it’s beautiful how successful it’s been.” She noted, “It’s absolutely amazing.”

Emilia Clarke experienced two brain aneurysms, one in 2011 and the second in 2013, while filming the sequel Game Of Thrones.

Must Read: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Arrives With Low Rotten Tomatoes Score Compared To Debut Season; Here’s What Critics Had To Say

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News