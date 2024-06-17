The verdict is in! House of the Dragon season 2 premiered on Sunday, July 16, receiving a tepid critical reception compared to its predecessor. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” “House of the Dragon” is a prequel to the highly praised Game Of Thrones HBO Series.

Set nearly 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” House of the Dragons follows the story of the Targaryen Civil War, replete with fire-breathing dragons that make for stunning visuals.

The debut season in 2022 received stellar critical reception and set a new record for HBO Max, drawing in 10 million viewers in the US. While two years is a long time to wait between seasons, it did not quell viewers’ anticipation for the Season 2 premiere on July 16 2024, leading to massive expectations from both fans and critics of the show.

Well, the verdict is in, and per Rotten Tomato’s rating, critics were not as impressed with the premiere episode as they were with its predecessor. House of Dragons Season 2 received a lower critical score than the last series.

The latest series received an 87% rating from 47 reviews. This is low compared to the 97% rating of Season 1. Granted, the season 2 score might pick up as future episodes drop, but the critic review comes up short compared to last Season.

Hollywood reporter said, “Entertaining though it can be, the Game of Thrones prequel still struggles with the balance of epic scope and human-scale motivation that made its predecessor work so well.”

Washington Post described season 2 as “Saader Arrested Development.” The review read, “Dragon,” after all, isn’t really an epic. It’s more of a family feud. That’s why I prefer it while acknowledging that it can sometimes seem more like a sadder “Arrested Development” than Shakespeare (with dragons).”

Meanwhile, House of The Dragon Season 1 was praised by critics, with the New York Post saying, “Against the odds, HBO showrunners made more than reheated Game of Thrones leftovers.”

Yahoo Movies added, “House of the Dragon is a poised and polished prequel, mixing political intrigue with a world building agenda, that puts the Targaryen dynasty front and center.”

Despite the less-than-enthusiastic critical reception, Season 2 of the HBO show landed a solid audience score. Viewers gave it an 87%, which is significantly higher than the season 1 score. This might change as future episodes drop.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Wins First Tony Award After Daughter Vivienne Drops Brad Pitt’s Name In Broadway’s ‘The Outsiders’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News