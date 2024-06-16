The prequel to HBO’s “Game of Thrones” series, “House of the Dragon,” premiered in 2022 and delivered epic battles and shocking twists. As season 2 is all set for a roaring return to our screens on June 16, you’d be wise to get reacquainted with the story and the characters who elicit visceral reactions from fans.

While House of The Dragon takes place nearly 200 years before Game Of Thrones, the story still revolves around who gets to sit on the Iron Throne and rule the seven kingdoms. The show is replete with troubled characters who make it hard for the viewers to root for their success.

As of the Season 1 finale, Aegon Targaryen sits on the Iron Throne. Like Jofeery Baratheon, he doesn’t exactly inspire love from the viewers and might just be the worst character on the show. However, in a show where even the most sympathetic characters harbor brutal traits of a sociopath, it can be tough to root for a hero in wild wild westeros.

As fans await to see how Rhaenyra reacts to her son’s death in the season 1 finale, here are the six worst characters from House of the Dragon.

5. Daemon Targaryen

While not the most hated character in the Seven Kingdoms, Daemon Targaryen’s officious nature can certainly grate on one’s nerves. Doctor Who’s Matt Smith brings complexity to the character, turning a ruthless killer into a charming villain. He often conceals his murderous nature with charm and wit but remains a despicable character who is singularly obsessed with ruling Westeros.

4. Alicent Hightower

The character who elicited viewers’ sympathy as a Young Alicent, just going along with her father’s plans, quickly turned into a villain who will go to any lengths to protect her children with the now-late King.

Her cruelty was laid bare after her diabolical son Aegon’s vicious assaults, and she plotted to have him rule Westeros despite his violent streak.

3. Otto Hightower

The conniving Hand of the King, Otto Hightower, rules the third spot as the most hated character in House of the Dragons. Otto used his own daughter as a pawn in his attempt to thwart Princess Rhaenyra’s bid for the Iron Throne, only eliciting disdain from viewers. He didn’t even flinch while selling off his daughter to the King, only to further his selfish ambition.

2. Lord Larys

The podophilic adviser to Queen Allicent is perhaps the most despicable character in House of the Dragons. While his loyalty to Allicent is commendable, ordering the murder of his father and brother is a testament to his deviance.

1. Aegon Targaryen

Aegon Targaryen, aka the Joffrey Baratheon of House of Dragons, is the most hated character in the show. He goes around r*ping and killing people on a whim with no consequences. While the other characters appear more complex, Aegon is merely a violent bully who enjoys hurting everyone around him, including his family.

