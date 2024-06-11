Rihanna is not only an established R&B singer but also a successful entrepreneur. After ruling the makeup industry with her Fenty Beauty, she has now ventured into hair care products and launched Fenty Hair last week. The launch event took place on Monday, and she chose to be authentic for this one as she sported her natural curls and also strengthened her Indian ties with them.

RiRi has been happy with her partner, A$ap Rocky, and their two boys. She visited India earlier this year for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. The Umbrella singer gave the guests and soon-to-be bride and groom a memorable evening with her electrifying performance. Her luggage became a topic of discussion online upon her arrival in the country.

While attending the Rihanna x Fenty Hair launch in LA, Rihanna looked hip in a leather ensemble. She sported her short natural curls, which were dyed honey blonde. RiRi wore a maroon-colored slip-on bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and added a matching leather jacket over it. She nailed her maroon ensemble with burgundy heels.

But the MVP of the look was the ruby necklace by Indian designer Manish Malhotra, who has styled several Bollywood stars and is one of Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s favorites. Manish shared the details of this Ruby choker on Instagram. He revealed that it is crafted in 18K gold featuring custom-cut rubies encrusted in diamonds, “exuding Indian craftsmanship and artistry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra High Jewellery (@manishmalhotrajewellery)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra High Jewellery (@manishmalhotrajewellery)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY HAIR (@fentyhair)

According to the post, Rihanna was styled by Jahleel Weaver and AmirDayi. To further accessorize her look, Rihanna wore Ruby-encrusted earrings and a chunky ring matching the Manish Malhotra choker. For makeup, RiRi wore shimmery cream eyeshadow on her eyelids and red blush on her cheeks. For the lips, the Umbrella singer opted for brown ombre lips topped with loads of gloss.

Previously, when Rihanna came for Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, she opted to wear Indian brand Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas’ diamond earrings. Her poli necklace was also made by skilled artisans in Jaipur.

Do you like Rihanna’s look from her Fenty Hair launch event?

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bridgerton Season 3: Costume Designers Share Inspiration Behind Penelope Featherington’s Transformation; Find Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News