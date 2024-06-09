George Miller’s latest Mad Max installment, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, is running at the theatres led by Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy. The film has been underperforming at the box office, and we have to wait and see how much the movie manages to collect during its entire run in cinemas.

In supporting roles, the film features Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme, John Howard, Angus Sampson, Nathan Jones, and Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky. They have all earned their places in the entertainment industry, but how much fortune have they amassed? Scroll below to find out.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the fifth film in George Miller’s Mad Max franchise, which is actually a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road and a spin-off at the same time. In this movie, Anya Taylor Joy plays the younger version of Charlize Theron‘s character from the 2015 movie, while Chris Hemsworth is the main antagonist.

Now let us check out the net worth of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s cast members.

Angus Sampson

Sampson is an Australian actor and filmmaker who is popular for his role as Tucker in the Insidious franchise. He also plays The Organic Mechanic in the franchise. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Angus has an estimated net worth of $500K. As per The Richest, Sampson has been involved in around 75 projects, including Fargo, Shut Eye, and more.

Nathan Jones

Jones is also an Australian actor and a powerlifter. He was a UFC fighter and a wrestler who debuted in Jackie Chan’s First Strike in 1996. Nathan Jones plays Rictus Erectus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. He is reportedly the elder son of Fury Road’s villain, Immortan Joe. His estimated net worth is $2 million.

Tom Burke

The English actor is known for starring in the BBC series The Musketeers. In the film, he plays Praetorian Jack, a new character in the franchise and a love interest of Furiosa. He has worked on more than sixty-five projects and has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Anya Taylor Joy

Anya Taylor Joy plays the lead role of Furiosa in the George Miller-helmed dystopian movie. She gained recognition with The Queen’s Gambit and was also part of the lead voice cast of The Super Mario Bros Movie last year. The film was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023. Anya was praised for her role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The Dune 2 star has an estimated net worth of $7 million.

Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky is a Spanish model and actress married to the Marvel star Chris Hemsworth. She gained fame as Elena Neves in the Fast & Furious franchise. Elsa has appeared in dual roles in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – as Mr Norton and the Vulvani General. Norton is a deformed survivor who joins the Biker Horde. Besides this, she has also appeared in Snakes on a Plane, Skate or Die, and more. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is a popular Australian actor who is best known for his role in the MCU as the God of Thunder, Thor. He is famous in the action genre. He has left his good-guy image and embraced the criminal side. Hemsworth plays the role of Dementus – the warlord leader of the Biker Horde and the ruler of Gastown. Hemsworth has amassed a lot of fortune from his Marvel projects, one of the highest-grossing studios in Hollywood. As per reports, Chris has an estimated net worth of $130 million.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at the Box Office-

George Miller’s movie has collected $55.6 million in the North American box office and $65.2 million overseas. The worldwide collection of Chris Hemsworth’s dystopian saga is $120.8 million. The film was released in theatres on May 24.

