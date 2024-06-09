As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s split reports began making rounds again, one of her exes is reportedly anticipating the demise of their relationship. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sparked split speculation again after reports surfaced that their home was up for sale.

While it is unclear if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heading for divorce, this jilted ex is seemingly thrilled by their misery. Insiders told InTouch Weekly that a former flame is delighted that the couple’s relationship troubles have become tabloid fodder. The insiders alleged that the disgruntled ex is still upset over how their relationship ended.

Sources told In Touch Weekly that Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriquez, aka A-Rod, is eating up all the juicy gossip surrounding her relationship with Ben Affleck. The insider claimed Alex was upset over how she seemingly dumped him for Ben Affleck. The source alleged, “Alex fell apart when J . Lo ran off with Ben. He felt like she tossed him out with the trash when she got a better offer from Ben, and it did a huge number on him.”

The insider added that Jennifer Lopez “didn’t have an ounce of empathy for him” when “she flaunted her romance with Ben every chance she got” and revealed that Alex believes she is “getting some karma” for her actions.

The insider further claimed A-Rod is harbouring some resentment towards Lopez, adding, “His friends all know he’s been waiting for things with her and Ben to crash and burn.”

The insider claimed that the baseball star feels he “dodged a bullet” by avoiding the altar.

