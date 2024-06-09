Selena Gomez was propelled to fame at a young age. Like most celebrity kids, she had her parents help her navigate the tough decisions that come with being thrust into fame as a kid. Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, who encouraged her daughter to pursue acting, is credited with helping her land her role as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place.

Like most parents, the singer’s mother, Mandy Teefey and her stepfather, Brian Teefey, have controlled her finances since she shot to fame in 2007. However, shortly after The “Love On” Singer turned 21, in her first order of business as a legal adult, she fired her parents as Managers, seemingly creating a rift.

Selena Gomez’s mom was blindsided after her daughter fired her as manager.

Selena Gomez’s decision to remove her parents as her managers was reportedly a surprise for Mandy Teefey. According to The Standard, Mady Teefey felt blindsided by her daughter’s move. Meanwhile, a source told TMZ that the Disney teen Icon had decided to recruit professional help as she thought she had “outgrown” her parents.

The publication noted that while the singer remains close to her parents, they allegedly quarrelled over her career’s direction and her on/off relationship with then-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Shortly after firing her parents as managers, Gomez hired Bradford Cobb, who previously managed Katy Perry.

Meanwhile, Gomez’s mom, seemingly surprised to learn that their daughter had fired them, told TMZ she was blindsided and was under the impression that their previous conversation was “just talk.”

Selena Gomez’s Mom Speaks out after being fired as manager.

In a 2018 interview with Gossip Con, known for debunking celebrity rumours, Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, said she stood by her daughter’s decision to fire her as a manager, saying, “We never expected to manage her whole life.”

She noted they “lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business.” Teefy added, “It was no longer fun for any of us like it was when she was younger, and we had to be with her because she was a minor.”

In the same interview, Mandy said she was “not happy” with her daughter’s tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber. However, Mandy Teefy acknowledged that Selena Gomez was an adult making her own grown-up choices and would support her daughter’s decisions “as long as she is happy, safe, and healthy.”

Must Read: Meghan Trainor Recalls Miscarriage Scare In Middle of Ryan Seacrest Interview: “I Ruined A Chair”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News