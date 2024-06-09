High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens and baseball player Cole Tucker are heading to the next chapter of their lives as the sweet couple have a baby on the way. After the couple announced their engagement in February 2023, they got married in Tulum, Mexico on December 2, 2023. During the 2024 Oscars, Hudgens announced the news of becoming a soon-to-be mother as she flaunted her baby bump.

Hudgens and Tucker were first romantically linked in November 2020 as they were spotted enjoying a dinner date at the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles. Last year, Hudgens gushed about her lover and admitted she has “found my future husband” during an appearance on Hoda & Jenna. As the couple is bracing to welcome their first child together, fans are curious to know all about the Princess Switch actress’ pro-player husband and his relationship with the former Disney star.

Cole Tucker is from Arizona

Cole Tucker was born and raised in Phoenix and attended Mountain Pointe High School. He began his baseball career in high school as he played and represented Team USA in the 18U Baseball World Cup as a senior. His former high school coach Brandon Buck told AZCentral, “He just had that ‘it’ factor with that confidence, self-belief in who he was. No one was going to deny him the opportunity. He would find a way to get it done.”

Cole Tucker: A Professional Baseball Player

Cole Tucker was selected in the first round of the 2014 Major League Baseball draft, being the 24th overall pick. He joined the Pittsburgh Pirates roster as a shortstop and played with the team from 2014 to 2022. After his tenure with the Pirates ended, he joined his hometown team, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Back in June 2022, Tucker told AZCentral, “I feel like I experienced so many emotions with the Pirates. I was a 17-year-old high school senior and I got drafted by them, and I got to the big leagues with them, and I had success with them. So many great people there, I’m really humbled for all of it, appreciative of all of it.”

Following his injuries, Tucker didn’t play in the majors for the Diamondbacks, and in late 2022, he signed a minor league deal with the Colorado Rockies. He then elected to become a free agent in October 2023. Currently, Tucker is a shortstop and outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels. But in June 2024, he made his pitching debut for the team. Celebrating his debut, Hudgens took to her Instagram and wrote, “I mean find yourself a man who does it all.”

Where did Cole Tucker meet Vanessa Hudgens?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker met in a Zoom meditation group. Sharing her story, the actress said on The Drew Barrymore Show, “I get on the Zoom, and I’m like, ‘Who is that?’” She also admitted that she approached the athlete, stating she “slid into his DMs.” Hudgens added, “I was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move. Why wait for someone else to give you what you want?”

After two years of dating, Tucker finally popped the question to Hudgens in Paris and the latter shared the big news on Instagram in February 2023. She wrote in her caption, “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” while giving a closer look at her gorgeous engagement ring. She told People, “I love it. I get distracted by it all the time.”

Vanessa Hudgens is Cole Tucker’s Biggest Cheerleader

Apparently, Vanessa Hudgens is the biggest cheerleader and supporter of Tucker. Even when they began dating, Hudgens supported Tucker at his games as she was spotted in the stands in August 2023 and cheered him when he hit a double during his first at-bat. Talking about this, the Dog Days actress told Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve gone to a lot of games, way more than I have in my entire life condensed into a year. I love going and supporting and cheering him on.”

Cole Tucker’s Brother is also a Baseball Player

Cole Tucker’s brother, Carson Tucker is also a baseball player and was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in 2020. He was the 23rd overall pick as a shortstop, something that Cole had predicted years ago. Cole shared a photo of his brother on his X, “Late night sesh with @DookieTucker29. Kid never stops working. Little man’s gonna go first round.”

Currently, Carson plays for the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Single-A affiliate of the Guardians. Other than the brothers, the Tuckers family has a strong gene for playing sports. Mama Tucker also ran track and played volleyball at the University of Arizona whereas Papa Tucker, Jackie, played minor league baseball.

Cole Tucker was a High School Musical Fan Before He Met Vanessa

Cole Tucker has been a High School Musical fan long before he met Vanessa Hudgens. The teenager Cole once wrote, “In search of: A girl who’s down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back.” Sharing his obsession with the musical series, he told The Athletic in March 2020, “When I was in fourth grade, I was like, ‘Man, I am going to grow out my hair. I’m going to look like Corbin Bleu and it’s going to be the coolest thing ever. I did it and I’m still doing it. I sound like such a nerd right now, but that’s really what happened. It kind of became my thing.”

