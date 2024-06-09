Marvel is gearing up for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, and so are the film’s lead actors, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Recently, they dropped a small teaser from the movie that seemingly showcased Lady Deadpool—well, not her face but her legs, reigniting rumors of Taylor Swift joining Marvel. Keep scrolling to know more.

This is the third Deadpool film, and with it, Hugh’s Wolverine and Ryan’s Wade will officially join the MCU and give the studio its first R-rated film. Trade analysts feel it will bring back Marvel’s lost glory at the box office and might attain the billion-dollar mark again. The film’s trailers were well received by the fans, especially the chemistry between Logan and Wade.

Previously, rumors were going around that Taylor Swift would allegedly appear in Deadpool & Wolverine as Dazzler. Now, with the release of this new teaser, which mostly showed old visuals from the previous trailers, what caught the attention of the netizens was this pair of legs walking toward the camera. It has the netizens convinced that it is none other than Lady Deadpool, and they believe it’s Taylor.

Netizens took to social media platform X to express their views on the pair of legs. While many think it is Taylor Swift, some think it is Blake Lively. Check out the people’s reactions here:

One user wrote, “Step, back toe slide, step, back toe slide. That is Taylor Swift. I don’t even need a video to know.”

Another said, “I’d be happy with either Blake or Taylor.”

One wrote, “It has to be Blake lively!!! C’mon.”

Followed by one saying, “I honestly believe…that Taylor Swift is playing Lady Deadpool. The Dazzler thing was just to take everyone off the scent.”

Another said, “Gahd I hope it’s Blake Lively.”

“Either Ryan Reynolds in a wig or Vanessa from alternative universe. Or maybe just Deadpool doing a cat walk,” added one user.

I can’t wait to see who is playing lady Deadpool! pic.twitter.com/JRRP8aa0PQ — Matt Taylor (@shankanizer) June 8, 2024

Now Guess Who suits much better in Lady Pool Suit #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/FD22ThtMFX — Leo (@leoalways_7) June 8, 2024

Taylor Swift’s deadpool suit will always be iconic! pic.twitter.com/yos0S6d1nf — Taylor Facts🧣 (@taymyfavart17) June 8, 2024



Check out the complete clip here:

Who do you think it is? Taylor Swift or Blake Lively? We would have to wait a little longer to find out the truth! Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will hit the screens on July 26.

Must Read: From The Chamber Of Secrets To Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2: All Harry Potter Films, Ranked From Worst To Best

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News