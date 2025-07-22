The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with an ensemble cast, is set to hit the screens this Friday. Its world premiere was held yesterday, and some film critics have watched it. The early reactions of the upcoming MCU flick have gone viral on social media, and they will play a vital role in influencing the first batch of viewers to the theaters. So keep scrolling for the deets.

With this film, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach join the MCU alongside Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson in key roles. Matt Shakman directed it, and it is reportedly the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film.

What is the plot of The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

In the 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe of Earth-828, the Fantastic Four defend their world against Galactus, a cosmic entity that devours planets, and his mighty herald, the Silver Surfer. The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the beginning of the MCU’s Phase 6, which will also include Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ early reactions on social media X [formerly Twitter]

Creator Matt Ramos said, “#TheFantasticFour was AMAZING! The cast & their chemistry hold this film up. Pedro delivered my favorite performance as Reed. The score elevates every scene & is sooo prevalent. Galactus is perfectly adapted. This is a film with joy, heart, comedy & more. Solid 8/10.”

#TheFantasticFour was AMAZING! The cast & their chemistry hold this film up. Pedro delivered my favorite performance as Reed. The score elevates every scene & is sooo prevalent. Galactus is perfectly adapted. This is a film with joy, heart, comedy & more. Solid 8/10. pic.twitter.com/LNVvL3SKHZ — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) July 22, 2025

Certified Rotten Tomatoes critic wrote, “#TheFantasticFour is a breathe of fresh air for the MCU. It delivers all the humor & action you want but it has its own cinematic language & vibe. It features some of the best world building of the MCU. You want to spend more time w/ these characters exploring this world.”

#TheFantasticFour is a breathe of fresh air for the MCU It delivers all the humor & action you want but it has its own cinematic language & vibe It features some of the best world building of the MCU. You want to spend more time w/ these characters exploring this world Big win pic.twitter.com/kypRNnWCCB — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) July 22, 2025

“#TheFantasticFour is on par w/ #Superman when it comes to a story about hope, love & family. It’s also probably the easiest access point for people that want to get into Marvel. Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn & Ebon Moss-Bachrach were fantastic. But Vanessa Kirby? Oh she ate,” writes film critic Lyra Hale praising Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm.

#TheFantasticFour is on par w/ #Superman when it comes to a story about hope, love & family. It's also probably the easiest access point for people that want to get into Marvel. Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn & Ebon Moss-Bachrach were fantastic. But Vanessa Kirby? Oh she ate 💅🏻👑 pic.twitter.com/qKoRJNm58V — Lyra Hale ✍️🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@MsLyraHale) July 22, 2025

Entertainment reporter, Jonathan Sim said, “#TheFantasticFour: First Steps is a dream come true for Marvel fans. Fantastic retro-futuristic production design and a perfect cast lead to a standout superhero experience. You love and care about this family as they go up against a formidable foe. Awe-inspiring fun.”

#TheFantasticFour: First Steps is a dream come true for Marvel fans. Fantastic retro-futuristic production design and a perfect cast lead to a standout superhero experience. You love and care about this family as they go up against a formidable foe. Awe-inspiring fun. pic.twitter.com/hs1yWAMxBw — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) July 22, 2025

Epic Film Guys stated, “#TheFantasticFour is a huge crowd-pleaser! A refreshing live action Saturday morning cartoon, just oozing with retro sci-fi vibes. It’s a true love letter to the 1960’s and classic Marvel comics. Joseph Quinn’s Human Torch is a standout and Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer kicks ass.”

#TheFantasticFour is a huge crowd-pleaser! A refreshing live action Saturday morning cartoon, just oozing with retro sci-fi vibes. It’s a true love letter to the 1960’s and classic Marvel comics. Joseph Quinn’s Human Torch is a standout and Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer kicks ass. pic.twitter.com/INhsA8C1UR — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) July 22, 2025

YouTuber John Flickinger wrote, “#TheFantasticFour felt like The Jetsons meets Star Trek—the retro-futuristic ’60s vibe was perfect. But the character dynamics and chemistry were FANTASTIC. It’s a solid, straightforward adaptation done right. We finally got a good Fantastic Four movie.”

#TheFantasticFour felt like The Jetsons meets Star Trek—the retro-futuristic ’60s vibe was perfect. But the character dynamics and chemistry were FANTASTIC. It’s a solid, straightforward adaptation done right. We finally got a good Fantastic Four movie. pic.twitter.com/KCrXQ5dPvg — John Flickinger (@theFLICKpick) July 22, 2025

Pop culture galore Anthony Jenkins said, “And when I say Vanessa Kirby holds it down, I mean she HOLDS. IT. DOWN. Easily the best portrayal of Marvel’s First Lady, Sue Storm. She embodies the strength, warmth, and heart that holds the team together. And most importantly… Big Mama Bear Energy.”

And when I say Vanessa Kirby holds it down, I mean she HOLDS. IT. DOWN. Easily the best portrayal of Marvel’s First Lady, Sue Storm. She embodies the strength, warmth, and heart that holds the team together. And most importantly… Big Mama Bear Energy.#TheFantasticFour pic.twitter.com/ZzaraTM9dj — Anthony Jenkins (@AJMAC2000) July 22, 2025

And author Josh Weiss said, “#TheFantasticFour First Steps is not only the best film take on Marvel’s 1st Family, it’s also one of the best MCU flicks period. Family dynamic? Nailed! Retro future setting? Perfect! Galactus? Terrifying! Mole Man? Give him a spinoff! It’s the FF movie we’ve been waiting for.”

#TheFantasticFour First Steps is not only the best film take on Marvel’s 1st Family, it’s also one of the best MCU flicks period. Family dynamic? Nailed! Retro future setting? Perfect! Galactus? Terrifying! Mole Man? Give him a spinoff! It’s the FF movie we’ve been waiting for pic.twitter.com/p7r83jh4v2 — Josh Weiss (@JoshuaHWeiss) July 22, 2025

There are plenty more reactions on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter], and with time, more and more people are sharing their views about the MCU flick. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is projected to earn between $100 million and $110 million on its opening weekend in North America. The Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby starrer will be released on July 25.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash: James Cameron’s Epic Introduces New Villain Varang, Set To Release In 6 Languages This December

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News