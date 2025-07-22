Besides earning widespread critical acclaim, James Gunn’s Superman reboot, featuring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, is enjoying a strong box office run, particularly in the domestic market in the U.S. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed over $409 million worldwide, with around $236 million from the north america market and approximately $173 million from international markets.

Superman – Domestic vs. International Box Office

A closer look at the numbers reveals that Superman is performing significantly better at home than abroad. So far, the domestic market accounts for about 58% of total earnings, while international markets contribute 42%. It’s a significant difference for a superhero with global appeal. So, why the gap? Read on to find out what James Gunn believes is holding Superman back internationally.

What James Gunn Thinks About Superman’s Worldwide Box Office

In a recent interview cited by Variety, James Gunn addressed why Superman may not be performing as strongly overseas. “Superman is not a known commodity in some places. He is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things,” the director explained.

He also noted that a certain level of anti-American sentiment currently circulating around the world might be impacting Superman’s global box office performance. According to James Gunn, these two factors, the character’s limited recognition in some regions and the prevailing geopolitical climate, could be contributing to the film’s relatively weaker performance in international territories.

Superman – Plot & Cast

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The movie currently holds an impressive critics’ score of 83% and a significantly higher audience score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Pulling off the heroic feat of fleshing out a dynamic new world while putting its champion’s big, beating heart front and center, this Superman flies high as a Man of Tomorrow grounded in the here and now.” On IMDb, Superman has a solid user rating of 7.6/10.

Superman Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Superman Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $10M Away From Surpassing Captain America 4 & Achieving A Significant Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News