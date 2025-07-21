Forrest Gump is the extraordinary story of an ordinary man who somehow ends up at the center of every major moment in modern American history. Thanks to clever digital work by director Robert Zemeckis, the film blends personal journeys with political moments and slips Tom Hanks’ iconic character into scenes with real-life historical figures. The movie still stands tall after several decades with six Oscars under its belt, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Behind the scenes on FORREST GUMP with Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis. pic.twitter.com/kP1l799kPe — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 1, 2024

Forrest Gump Finds A New Streaming Platform

According to Hulu, the 1994 classic will be available on the platform starting August 1, 2025. Tom Hanks, whose soft-spoken charm made the role unforgettable, won his second consecutive Oscar for it. He also became the first actor since Spencer Tracy to win back-to-back Oscars with his performance

The film’s Oscar wins sparked debate, especially since it went up against titles like Pulp Fiction and The Shawshank Redemption. Even Tom Hanks later confessed to it during an interview, according to Deadline.

Hulu Adds A Strong August Lineup

Although Hulu will be adding several popular titles like District 9, Date Night, and Pretty Woman that same day, Forrest Gump stands apart with the highest critical score among them. Fans of Hanks’ wide-ranging career, from Apollo 13 to Toy Story, will recognize this as one of his best performances.

Tom Hanks, who continues to take on thoughtful roles and earned his sixth Oscar nomination in 2020, will return in 2026 with another Toy Story chapter, per Screenrant. But for now, August 1 brings back the feather, the bench, and the journey of a man who ran across America without needing a reason.

