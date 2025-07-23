Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is set for a grand release tomorrow. Fans are eager to witness their beloved Power Star’s larger-than-life persona on the big screen. However, the excitement is less among the neutral audience, and the overall pre-release buzz is underwhelming. In such a situation, the film has become a risky bet at the box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tollywood magnum opus, mounted on a budget of over 300 crores, is Pawan Kalyan’s most expensive film. Despite being such a big film, the buzz is less than that of Pawan’s previous releases. The main reason behind this is multiple delays. However, the distribution sector has high hopes for the film, which can be seen in the solid pre-release business.

Hari Hari Veera Mallu enjoys impressive pre-release theatrical business

As per T2BLive, the pre-release theatrical deals are locked for Hari Hari Veera Mallu, and total pre-release business stands at 126 crores. Out of this, the theatrical rights in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) are valued at 103.5 crores. For the rest of India, theatrical rights are valued at 12.5 crores, while overseas rights are valued at 10 crores.

Breakdown of Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s pre-release theatrical business:

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – 103.5 crores

Rest of India – 12.5 crores

Overseas – 10 crores

Total – 126 crores

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s box office breakeven target revealed

To achieve break-even at the box office or to enter the safe zone for buyers, Hari Hara Veera Mallu must earn around 175 crore gross collection in the Telugu states. At the worldwide box office, the film must earn 225 crore+ gross.

Needs to perform much better than Pawan Kalyan’s top grosser

Earning 225 crore+ at the worldwide box office is not easy, but it’s possible with strong word-of-mouth and good reviews. For those who don’t know, Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing film is Bheemla Nayak, which earned 160.89 crore gross globally. So, his upcoming magnum opus will need to earn 39.84% more than the actor’s top grosser to achieve break-even.

